1 of 4 fallen climbers rescued from Mount McKinley

1 of 4 fallen climbers rescued from Mount McKinley

A view of the highest mountain peak in North America. (Lance King/Getty Images)

(DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Ala.) — One of the four climbers who fell while ascending Mount McKinley in Alaska has been rescued from the 17,200-foot basin, according to the National Park Service.

The search for the remaining three climbers, who also fell while climbing Mount McKinley at 18,200 feet, is now a recovery mission, the NPS said.

The NPS said it does not know the status of the rescued survivor.

“Due to terrain and conditions at the site, a high-altitude helicopter was unable to land and instead conducted the evacuation using a long-line extraction. The climber was transported to the Kahiltna Base Camp and then transferred to a LifeMed air ambulance for transport to a hospital,” the NPS said Friday.

Mount McKinley — located in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve — is the tallest peak in North America, according to the NPS.

The climbers, part of a seven-member climbing team, fell in the vicinity of Denali Pass, according to the NPS. 

The NPS received a report of the incident at around midnight Thursday after two other climbers were evacuated by helicopter from the mountain at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, as part of a separate incident, the NPS said. 

Three members of the climbing team returned to High Camp at 17,000 feet after attending to their fallen partners, the NPS said. 

The NPS said it is actively responding to the incident. Weather conditions on the mountain are improving and will soon enable helicopter operations, the NPS said. 

The extent of the climbers’ injuries and their condition remains unknown, the NPS said. 

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Missing hiker found dead from suspected bear attack in Glacier National Park
Missing hiker found dead from suspected bear attack in Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park, Montana. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont.) —  A man who went missing while hiking in Glacier National Park in Montana has been found dead from a suspected bear attack, according to the National Park Service.

Search and rescue crews located the body of the missing hiker around noon Wednesday, approximately 50 feet off the Mt. Brown Trail in a densely wooded area, according to park officials.

“His injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter,” the National Park Service said in a press release Thursday.

The victim’s name and age have not been released. Park officials said they are withholding his identity until 72 hours after next-of-kin notification.  

A 33-year-old hiker from Florida had been reported missing in Glacier National Park earlier this week, with rangers focusing the search effort in the Mt. Brown and Snyder areas, according to park officials. The man was last heard from Sunday night and was reported missing the following day, park officials said.

The investigation into the suspected bear attack remains ongoing. Sections of the trail where the incident occurred have been temporarily closed.

“Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns,” the National Park Service said.

The last bear attack in Glacier National Park was in August 2025, when a 34-year-old woman was injured by a brown-colored bear at Lake Janet.

The last fatal incident was nearly 30 years ago, when a man was killed by a grizzly bear in the Two Medicine Valley in 1998.

Earlier this week, two hikers were injured in a bear attack at Yellowstone National Park, near the Old Faithful area in Wyoming.

Park officials believe a female grizzly bear with two or three young cubs were involved in Monday’s encounter, the National Park Service said in an update Thursday. The injured male hikers, ages 15 and 28, were airlifted out of the park.

Temporary trail, backcountry campsite, and fishing closures remain in effect following the incident. 

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2 charged in connection with alleged explosive device at MacDill Air Force Base: FBI
2 charged in connection with alleged explosive device at MacDill Air Force Base: FBI

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI has announced charges against a brother and sister in connection with an alleged improvised explosive device that was found near the visitors center at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida last week.

Alen Zheng was charged by indictment with one count of attempted damage of government property by fire or explosion, one count of unlawful making of a destructive device and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Ann Mary Zheng was also indicted on charges alleging that she was an accessory after the fact and tampered with evidence by attempting to destroy, mutilate and conceal a 2010 black Mercedes GLK 350.

“A brother and sister have now been indicted,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X on Thursday. “One is in custody for accessory and evidence tampering and the primary suspect is charged with explosives offenses and is currently in China.”

A possible IED was discovered outside the visitor’s center at MacDill AFB on March 16, though it is unclear when the device was placed. Court records indicate that March 10 is a date associated with the siblings’ alleged conduct.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills wife, self in their home: Police
Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills wife, self in their home: Police
Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) speaks during a news conference on June 4, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to take down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) –Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot his wife, Cerina, in their home before taking his own life, police said Thursday.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters that there was an “ongoing domestic dispute surrounding a complicated, messy divorce.”

Police responded to a domestic call at the couple’s Annandale, Virginia, home in January, Davis said, but no charges were filed from that incident. The couple were separated but still living together inside the house, according to Davis.

“Former Lt Gov Fairfax was recently served some paperwork associated with an upcoming court proceeding that apparently led to this incident last night,” he said.

Davis said that the shooting took place around midnight and the couple’s two teenage children were inside the home.

Their son, the eldest child, called 911, according to Davis.

“[It’s] a traumatic event for those children to live through,” he said.

Fairfax served as the state’s lieutenant governor between 2018 and 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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