‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 gets final trailer

HBO has released a brand-new trailer showing off the upcoming third season of the Game of Thrones prequel series. It finds House Targaryen divided as ever, picking up where season 2 left off.
The show’s returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.
The new trailer shows off many dragons coming to Westeros amid brutal warfare.
“My enemies have been allowed to muster their strength,” Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy) says in the trailer. Later on, she says passionately, “Have you not betrayed your queen? Bring Aegon, the usurper, to me.”
House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.
In addition to airing on HBO linear, season 3 of the fantasy drama series will be available to stream on HBO Max.
House of the Dragon season 3 premieres on June 21.
Daniel Radcliffe, Luke Evans, Nathan Lane and Rose Byrne are among the nominees for the 79th Tony Awards.
Nominations were announced Tuesday, with the awards ceremony set to take place Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Radcliffe and Lane are nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play, along with John Lithgow, Mark Strong and Will Harrison.
Evans is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical alongside Nicholas Christopher, Joshua Henry, Sam Tutty and Brandon Uranowitz.
Byrne, who was also an Oscar nominee this year for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play alongside her Fallen Angels costar Kelli O’Hara, who is now a nine-time Tony nominee.
Other nominees in the category include Carrie Coon, Susannah Flood and Lesley Manville.
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu, meanwhile, is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical along with Sara Chase, Caissie Levy, Marla Mindelle and Christiani Pitts.
Music superstar Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards for the first time on June 7.
Here are the nominees in the major categories:
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical Nicholas Christopher, Chess Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show Joshua Henry, Ragtime Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical Sarah Chase, Schmigadoon! Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show Caissie Levy, Ragtime Marla Mindelle, Titaníque Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play Will Harrison, Punch Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman John Lithgow, Giant Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels Carrie Coon, Bug Susannah Flood, Liberation Lesley Manville, Oedipus Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Best play The Balusters Giant Liberation Little Bear Ridge Road
Best musical The Lost Boys Schmigadoon! Titaníque Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best revival of a play Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Becky Shaw Every Brilliant Thing Fallen Angels Oedipus
Best revival of a musical Cats: The Jellicle Ball Ragtime Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Claire Danes has found her next project with Netflix.
She’ll star in the new drama Lovesick, which has received a straight-to-series order from the streaming service. The series follows Danes’ Annika, a breast cancer surgeon who unexpectedly deals with her own diagnosis. Her life becomes intertwined with a new patient, a promising politician named Nate.
Lovesick was created, written and executive produced by The Affair’s Sarah Treem. She tells Tudum the story deals with themes of “life, death, children, love, middle age, courage, science and faith.”
“I’m thrilled to get to tell this story with the genius Claire Danes,” Treem says. “We’ve been looking for something to do together for a very long time, and this character, Annika, is perhaps a mix of both of our wildest dreams.”
Danes is the only cast member who has been confirmed so far. She’ll also executive produce. A release date has yet to be announced.
Danes previously starred opposite Matthew Rhys in the Netflix miniseries The Beast in Me.
The Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway flick, a sequel to the 2006 film, brought in $43 million to retain the top spot, bringing its two-week domestic gross to $144.8 million.
Although it put in a good fight, Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the 2021 film based on the popular video game, earned $40 million to debut at #2. The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, came in at #3 with $36.5 million.
The top five was rounded out by two other newcomers: The Sheep Detectives, featuring Hugh Jackman, at #4 with $15.9 million, and the concert film Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour Live in 3D at #5 with $7.5 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 — $43 million 2. Mortal Kombat II – $40 million 3. Michael — $36.5 million 4. The Sheep Detectives — $15.9 million 5. Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour Live in 3D — $7.5 million 6. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $6.6 million 7. Project Hail Mary — $6.07 million 8. Hokum — $3.3 million 9. Deep Water — $780,274 10. Animal Farm — $663,624