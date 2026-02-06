100 million on alert for dangerous cold, as some see coldest winds of season

(NEW YORK) — At least 100 million Americans are on alert for dangerous cold weather in the coming days across the East as brutal, eye-watering cold winds — the coldest of the season for some — are expected across the Northeast this weekend.

Wind chills in the -20s are possible in Michigan and northern Ohio through Saturday morning, with -10s for southern Ohio and West Virginia.

Richmond, Virginia, could reach below-zero wind chills this weekend.

Extreme cold warnings are in place across much of the Northeast, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.

New York City could reach as low as -20 this weekend, and upstate New York around Saranac Lake could reach -40. Frostbite can occur in 10 minutes on exposed skin. 

Much of this extreme cold is due to strong winds gusting 30 to 50 mph this weekend, especially Saturday.   

Monday morning will still be very cold across the Northeast, but the wind will be calmer, so wind chills won’t be as extreme.

Slowly through the week, a warming trend is expected across the East, with high temperatures going above freezing for New York City and Boston on Wednesday, possibly even on Tuesday. 

The end of next week is looking above average across the middle of the country, while the Northeast feels seasonal mid-February winter temperatures.

The system ushering in the brutal cold also brings some snow.

Friday morning, snow was falling over Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and western New York.

By Friday afternoon, snow will become more scattered and fall from the Appalachians of western North Carolina through upstate New York.

A few light snow showers or flurries will pass over New York City on Friday night, and much of Saturday is looking dry. A dusting up to 1 inch of snow is possible over the city on Friday night. 

On Saturday, Boston and much of New England will continue to see passing snow showers.

Boston could see 2 to 4 inches of snow through Saturday evening.

The western New York I-90 corridor could see 2 to 5 inches of snow through Saturday evening, including Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo.

6-year-old girl dies after go-kart accident at Florida trampoline adventure park: Police
(PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.) — A 6-year-old girl died after she was injured in a go-kart accident at a trampoline adventure park in Florida, police said.

First responders were dispatched to an Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie on Saturday shortly before 9 p.m. for a “medical run” after staff at the facility reported a go-kart accident involving a child, according to local police.

The girl was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Pierce and died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

“Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

The medical examiner’s findings are pending, a police department spokesperson said in a statement earlier Monday.

Police did not release any additional details on the incident, including the nature of the injuries, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also been notified, “as required,” police said.

ABC News has reached out to the franchise location for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Port St. Lucie location includes a number of attractions in addition to trampolines, including go-karts, bumper cars, a zip line and laser tag.

Animal rights activist sentenced to jail after stealing 4 chickens from slaughterhouse
Zoe Rosenberg speaks at the Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, Calif., December 3, 2025. Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

(SONOMA COUNTY, Calif.) — An animal rights activist who stole four chickens from a Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse in California will have to serve jail time.

Zoe Rosenberg, 23, was sentenced to 90 days in jail Wednesday, where she will serve 30 days before becoming eligible for alternatives for the last 60 days, per a press release from the Sonoma County District Attorney.

Rosenberg was convicted in November of felony conspiracy and three misdemeanors arising from a “coordinated” incursion at the poultry facility in 2023 during which she and other members of the animal rights organization Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) “unlawfully” entered the facility, removed live chickens, stole business records and interfered with commercial operations, according to prosecutors.

“Evidence at trial established that Rosenberg and individuals associated with her coordinated a series of unlawful entries into Petaluma Poultry over the course of two months in 2023,” the DA’s statement read.

“They involved disguises, nighttime breaches through a cut fence, covert movement through secured areas, photographing and stealing internal business records, and placing tracking devices on all twelve Petaluma Poultry transport trailers,” the press release added.

Zoe Rosenberg told ABC News that she was worried about getting appropriate medical care while incarcerated.

“I’m scared that in jail I won’t have access to the specific medical equipment and care I need, but even the possibility of dying in custody is less scary than the thought of ever giving up on the animals who desperately need help. I will never stop fighting for their rights and safety,” she said in a statement from DxE.

After her sentencing, Rosenberg also lamented the animals she could not save from such facilities, per a press release from the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project.

“I am filled with remorse for every animal I have failed to save,” Rosenberg said.

In a social media video, Rosenberg said she had to turn herself into authorities Dec. 10 and may have to pay a restitution fee.

“The judge is also ordering that I pay over 100,000 dollars in restitution, but we will have a hearing to debate that further,” she said on a TikTok video.

Andrea Staub, a spokesperson for Petaluma Poultry, told ABC News that the judge’s ruling affirms the rule of law.

“This decision underscores the seriousness of Direct Action Everywhere’s actions and upholds the rule of law. It affirms a basic truth: when you break the law, you’ll be held responsible,” Staub said.

“Dxe’s actions show a reckless disregard for employee safety, animal welfare, and food security. At Petaluma Poultry, we are committed to responsible farming, rigorous animal care and biosecurity standards, and delivering the safe, healthy food our consumers and customers rely on,” she added.

According to her X account, Rosenberg has participated in many protests for animal rights that include chaining herself to an NBA basketball hoop at a playoff game in 2022, dressing up as a Chick-fil-A employee to warn customers about animal rights at one location, and leading a satire “dog BBQ” at the University of California, Berkeley, where she pretended to make dog meat and threatened to cook a chihuahua.

In an archival TEDx Talk, Rosenberg said that social causes must be progressed with public acts of protest.

“Whatever cause is important to you, isn’t going to progress or win without non-violent, consistent, and bold acts of protest,” she said.

Rosenberg named the stolen chickens Poppy, Ivy, Aster and Azalea, according to her social media.

Smithsonian faces Tuesday deadline amid White House demand for review
Lonnie G. Bunch III, 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, speaks onstage during the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation 2025 Good Trouble Gala, May 29, 2025, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Smithsonian Institution is facing a deadline to submit additional materials to the White House related to a review demanded by the Trump administration of the institution’s exhibitions, programming and internal governance.

According to a Dec. 18, 2025, letter from the White House addressed to Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, the Smithsonian Institution’s previous submission last fall “fell far short of what was requested, and the overwhelming majority of requested items remain outstanding.”

It is unclear which materials were submitted in September and which materials “remain outstanding.”

ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment. The Smithsonian declined to comment about the deadline.

The request for materials comes after the White House said in a letter addressed to Bunch last August that it plans to conduct a wide-ranging review of the Smithsonian’s museum exhibitions, materials and operations to ensure they align with President Donald Trump’s view of American history.

In response to the White House’s demand, Bunch said the institution would be conducting the review internally, a Smithsonian official confirmed to ABC News.

Following the internal review, a Smithsonian official said Bunch will brief the White House on its findings, but a formal report will not be sent to the White House, the Smithsonian official added.

A White House official told ABC News in September that the Smithsonian “cannot credibly audit itself.”

“The Smithsonian is not an autonomous institution, as 70% of its funding comes from taxpayers. While we acknowledge the Smithsonian’s recognition of its own programmatic failures and is moving toward critical introspection, it cannot credibly audit itself,” White House official Lindsey Halligan said. “By definition, an ‘audit’ must be neutral and objective. The American taxpayers deserve nothing less, which is why the White House will ensure the audit is conducted impartially. This is non-negotiable.”

The president signed an executive order on March 27, placing Vice President JD Vance in charge of supervising efforts to “remove improper ideology” from all areas of the Smithsonian and targeted funding for programs that advance “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.”

The order — called “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” — directed Vance and Interior Department Secretary Doug Burgum to restore federal parks, monuments, memorials and statues “that have been improperly removed or changed in the last five years to perpetuate a false revision of history or improperly minimize or disparage certain historical figures or events.”

Bunch, who met with Trump at the White House on Aug. 28, referenced his conversations with Trump in a Sept. 3 letter to the institution’s employees, which was obtained by ABC News.

In the letter, Bunch told employees he underscored the independence of the Smithsonian, saying it was “paramount.” He also told employees that the institution remains committed to telling the “American story” and “will always be, a place that welcomes all Americans and the world.”

ABC News’ John Santucci, Hannah Demissie, Laura Romero and Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

