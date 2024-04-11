Paramount at CinemaCon: ‘Transformers’/’G.I. Joe’ movie, first ‘Gladiator II’ footage, ‘Scary Movie’ reboot and more

Hemsworth and Henry at Paramount’s CinemaCon exhibition – Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures took the stage in Las Vegas at the annual industry expo CinemaCon and revealed its upcoming slate.

The studio played the first footage from Ridley Scott‘s Gladiator sequel — and confirmed he’s directing a Bee Gees biopic — and John Krasinski rolled out the final trailer to his Ryan Reynolds/Steve Carell live-action/animated family movie If.

Paramount also had the corner on ’80s nostalgia with the announcements of a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover film, executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Also revealed was the animated Transformers One — the first animated movie from the IP in 40 years — that will tell how robots Orion Pax and D-16 “went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron.” Chris Hemsworth voices Pax and Brian Tyree Henry D-16, with Scarlett Johansson voicing Elita-1, in a film also featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

It was also revealed that Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Daniel Levy and John Goodman, among others, will co-star with producer Rihanna in a new Smurfs film due out February 14, 2025.

Another SpongeBob movie was announced, and a third Sonic movie, along with a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — and a separate, R-rated TMNT project based on the beloved graphic novel series The Last Ronin.

Paramount also announced Baby Driver‘s Edgar Wright will remake the Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi classic The Running Man with Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell in the lead, and a reboot of Scary Movie, which hits theaters July 4, 2025.

That’s the same date set for an untitled live-action comedy collabo between Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

