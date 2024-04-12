Madonna supports son Rocco at first solo U.S. art exhibit in Miami: “So proud!”

Ricardo Gomes

Madonna took some time out of her busy touring schedule to support her eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, at his latest art exhibit, held in Miami, Florida.

Rocco, who used to create art under the pseudonym Rhed, showed a series of charcoal works on canvas at the exhibit, called “Pack a Punch.” The works were portraits of Muay Thai fighters, which Rocco saw during a recent trip to Thailand. According to the Miami Herald, five works were sold; they cost $25,000 each.

On Instagram, Madonna posted photos of herself and daughter Mercy, son David and twins Stella and Estere attending the exhibit. “So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s’s latest collection … So Proud !” she wrote. In one photo, she and Rocco have their backs to the camera; she has her arm around him.

According to the Herald, in addition to Rocco’s family, the show was attended by Gloria Estefan, husband Emilio and daughter Emily, as well as Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley and Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui.

Madonna, who performed in Miami on April 6, 7 and 9, wore a three-piece Roberto Cavalli green suit and big white cowboy hat to the exhibit. Her next tour stop is Austin, Texas, on April 14.

