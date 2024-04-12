Anthony Mackie calls ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ a “clear reset” for Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios

After Disney’s exhibition at the annual industry confab CinemaCon on Thursday, fans are buzzing about one of the details revealed during a sneak peek of the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

Along with footage of the anticipated film — and the first glimpses at Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross — comes a direct order to the new Cap, Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson.

According to outlets at the event, Ford’s POTUS tells Sam, “I want Captain America to help rebuild the Avengers.”

Following the sneak peek, Entertainment Weekly dropped exclusive photos and an interview with the star, with Mackie offering the magazine that the movie feels “10 times bigger” than the last time he carried that spangly shield, on the small screen on Disney+.

“One of the biggest conversations we had from the beginning was for this not to be Falcon and the Winter Soldier Part 2, for this to be its own movie with its own story, with its own characters,” Mackie maintains.

He calls the movie “a clear reset” for Marvel, in the same way Captain America: The Winter Soldier was. That film, which just turned 10, often finds itself atop the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe library in film rankings.

Mackie teases, “From Captain America: The First Avenger to [Avengers] Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we’ve conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing?”

He says Brave New World “is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we’re going into.”

The delayed movie now opens February 14, 2025.

