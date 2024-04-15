Monday, April 15, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment'Civil War' marches to the top of the box office with $25...
Entertainment

‘Civil War’ marches to the top of the box office with $25 million opening

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
A24

Alex Garland‘s Civil War topped the domestic box office with an estimated $25.7 million, surpassing expectations and scoring the biggest R-rated opening weekend for a film so far this year. The movie, starring Kirsten Dunst, also marked the biggest opening weekend in A24’s history, surpassing 2018’s Hereditary, which opened in fourth place with $13 million.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which held the top spot for the past two weeks, dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $15.4 million. That brings its North American tally to $157.9 million and $436 million globally.

Third place went to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which collected an estimated $5.8 million at the domestic box office. It’s four-week total now stands at $96 million and $159 million worldwide.

Kung Fu Panda 4 took fourth place with an estimated $5.5 million, bringing the animated sequel’s North American tally to $173 million and $452 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Dune: Part Two, scooping up an estimated $4.3 million in its seventh week of release. Its total now stands at $272 million in North America and $683 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Chris Sununu now says Trump shouldn’t drop out if convicted but stands by his past criticism
Next article
Scoreboard roundup — 4/14/24
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE