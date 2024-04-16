Tuesday, April 16, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentWarner Bros. turning nature series 'Meerkat Manor' into an animated movie
Entertainment

Warner Bros. turning nature series ‘Meerkat Manor’ into an animated movie

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
24
Courtesy OSF

In a clever — and cuddly — bit of corporate synergy, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the beloved Animal Planet docuseres Meerkat Manor is becoming a movie for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

The film’s executive producers are Caroline Hawkins and Clare Birks of Oxford Scientific Films, who created the original series that debuted in 2005, and followed the trials and tribulations of the Whiskers family of the titular mammals.

As it did with its Oscar-winning 2006 film Happy Feet, the studio will use photoreal animation to bring the creatures in the Meerkat Manor movie to life.

“It’s 20 years since we experimented with a wildlife soap opera in a London basement, and now here we are. What greater evidence could there be of the enduring appeal of meerkats?” Hawkins said.

She added, “I am sure they would be thrilled at attaining stardom in Hollywood!”

Co-producers Seth Green and Tracy Falco agreed, saying, “Meerkats have been secondary characters in animated feature films and it’s time they get the star treatment they’ve deserved.”

They added, “We believe that the heartwarming and entertaining story of Meerkat Manor, replete with all the drama, emotion and humor of the human experience, will resonate with audiences of all ages.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Historic impeachment articles against Alejandro Mayorkas sent to Senate, but will there be a full trial?
Next article
Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ 3-peats at #1
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE