Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ 3-peats at #1

Netflix’s epic sci-fi adaptation 3 Body Problem has spent a fitting three weeks atop the streaming service’s English language list. 

Netflix just released its weekly rankings, and the show, about aliens’ not-so-friendly first contact with Earth, was tops again from April 8 to April 14, with 4.8 million views in that time. The series has 35,500,000 hours viewed worldwide since its debut on March 21, the streamer says.

Coming in second was a new offering, the docuseries Unlocked: A Jail Experiment; it snagged 3.9 million views, with an impressive 21 million hours watched in just its first week on the platform, per Netflix.

The Gentlemen series hung tough just behind in third place, with 3.7 million views, while Bad Dinosaurs came in fourth with 3.1 million views.

The limited British drama series Baby Reindeer rounded out the top five with 2.6 million on the English TV chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Warner Bros. turning nature series 'Meerkat Manor' into an animated movie
