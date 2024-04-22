Monday, April 22, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut' and 'Team America' making 4K Ultra...
Entertainment

‘South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut’ and ‘Team America’ making 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray debuts

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
Paramount Home Entertainment

In celebration of both hit movies’ respective 25th and 20th anniversaries, Trey Parker and Matt Stone‘s South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police are finally coming the 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray formats.

Both films will be released on June 25 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The studio touts, “Twenty-five years after [its release], South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut remains as irreverent, insightful, and hilarious as when it first premiered. Now, fans can enjoy the breathtaking animation, lyrical voice work, and show-stopping musical numbers all in eye-popping 4K Ultra HD.”

The film was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Song category and honored with Robin Williams famously belting out its anthem “Blame Canada” at the Oscars in 2000.

The 25th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo includes access to a digital copy of the film and — for the first time — a sing-a-long version.

The Blu-ray bonus content also includes commentary from Parker and Stone, and a music video for “What Would Brian Boitano Do?”

The movie will hit select theaters on June 23 and June 26. Check out fathomevents.com for details. 

As for Team America, its 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo comes packed with making-of featurettes, including the building of the film’s sets and marionettes, and an Up Close with Kim Jong-Il.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Jimmy Kimmel thanks hospitals, raises money for son Billy’s birthday
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE