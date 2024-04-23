Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer reunite for the 20th anniversary of ’13 Going on 30′

Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer are celebrating 20 years of 13 Going on 30.

On Tuesday, the stars of the beloved film reunited virtually to talk about the film and walk down memory lane.

“Twenty years,” Garner wrote in the caption of the video, which was shared in a joint Instagram post. “We are three Boomers braving zoom— because we want to thank you.”

In fact, the title of the Zoom read 13 Going on Boomer.

“To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You,” she added. “We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!”

The actors talked about several things in the video, from certain scenes — including the part in the film where they all dance to Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” — to the reaction over the years from fans who have shared their love for the film.

For fans who know the significance of Razzles in the film, the stars also pretend to “cheers” the candy in their hand.

At one point in the video, Greer is shocked to learn that actress Brie Larson was in the movie.

“She was a six chick!” Garner tells her.

13 Going on 30 premiered on April 23, 2004.

The film followed Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, who, after being bullied, wishes on her 13th birthday that she was 30 years old. Her wish comes true when she wakes up in the body of her 30-year-old self. Ruffalo played Jenna Rink’s best friend, Matt Flamhaff, and Greer played Lucy Wyman.

