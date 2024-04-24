Ridgeway airplane crash was result of solo flight training

Pace Airport / Jim Whitener – airportdata.com

On April 22, 2024, at approximately 1800 hours, a Cessna 172E was attempting to land on runway #36 at the Pace Airport located at 200 Pace Airport Road in Henry County.

As the plane made contact with the ground, it began to “porpoise” and started bouncing up and down. The pilot realized it was no longer safe to land and attempted to regain altitude.

The pilot ran out of runway before the plane could gain flight. The plane tipped over an embankment at the very end of the runway and came to rest.

There were no injuries.

The pilot was the only occupant when the accident occurred. This was a solo flight for training purposes. Weather conditions were clear and not found to affect this particular flight.

This flight was travelling from Blue Ridge Airport which is also in Henry County. The intent was to land at Pace Airport.

This was not an emergency landing.