Boy, 13, dies after man with sword stabs multiple people near London tube station

amphotora/Getty Images

(LONDON) — A man has been arrested after driving a car into a home in east London before getting out and attacking members of the public with a sword, according to police.

The incident happened at approximately 7 a.m. local time Tuesday when the Metropolitan Police in London were alerted to a “serious incident” taking place in Hainault, east London, to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area and multiple people being stabbed, according to a police statement detailing the early morning incident.

One of those people, a 13-year-old boy, has died of injuries suffered in the unprovoked attack, according to authorities.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm following a serious incident in Hainault this morning a 13-year-old boy has died,” police said in a statement on social media. “Two members of the public and two police officers remain in hospital with significant injuries.”

Police have not yet offered any possible motivations in the attack or the identity of the suspect.

“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers,” the Met Police said. “Police in London have been called and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.”

“This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan. “People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.”

Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in now in police custody.

“We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects,” police said. “This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

The investigation is currently ongoing and authorities are expected to release more information on the stabbings once more information is available.

