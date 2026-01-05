31st annual Critics Choice Awards: The winners

31st annual Critics Choice Awards logo (Critics Choice Association)

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday night, hosted by Chelsea Handler. The show aired across E! and USA networks. Here’s the list of winners:

Film categories

Best picture
One Battle After Another

Best actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best supporting actor
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best young actor/actress
Miles Caton, Sinners

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original screenplay
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best adapted screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best cinematography
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Best production design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Best editing
Stephen Mirrione, F1

Best costume design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best hair and makeup
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Best visual effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best animated feature
KPop Demon Hunters

Best comedy
The Naked Gun

Best foreign language film
The Secret Agent

Best song
“Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters

Best score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best casting and ensemble
Francine Maisler, Sinners

Best stunt design
Wade Eastwood, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Best sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John, F1

 

TV categories

Best drama series
The Pitt

Best actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best actress in a drama series
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Best comedy series
The Studio

Best actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Best limited series
Adolescence

Best movie made for television
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best foreign language series
Squid Game

Best animated series
South Park

Best talk show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best comedy special
SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Best variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

