Trial begins for former Uvalde officer charged in Robb Elementary shooting response

Trial begins for former Uvalde officer charged in Robb Elementary shooting response

Crosses dedicated to the 21 victims of the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary are placed in front of the school on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 in Uvalde. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — Nearly four years after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a Texas elementary school, a jury is set to decide whether a police officer should be held criminally responsible in connection with one of the worst school shootings in American history.

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former Uvalde school police officer Adrian Gonzales, charged with allegedly placing more than two dozen children in “imminent danger” by failing to respond to the crisis as it unfolded.

Prosecutors allege that Gonzales, one of the first of nearly 400 officers to respond to the rampage, failed to engage the shooter despite knowing his location, having time to respond and being trained to handle active shooters. It ultimately took 77 minutes for law enforcement to mount a counter-assault that would kill the gunman.

Ever since the shooting tore apart Uvalde on May 24, 2022, families of the victims have been seeking accountability and answers. Many have argued their children might have been saved had police confronted the gunman more quickly.

The trial, being staged 200 miles from Uvalde in Corpus Christi, marks an exceedingly rare instance of prosecutors seeking to convict a member of law enforcement for a response to a school shooting.

Prosecutors in June 2024 charged both Gonzales and Uvalde schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo — the on-site commander on the day of the shooting — with multiple counts of endangerment and abandonment of a child.

Gonzales and Arredondo are the only officers charged. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Investigations have determined that Salvador Ramos, 18, acted alone in carrying out the massacre. He was killed on-site at Robb Elementary School.

Gonzales was charged with 29 felony counts, one for each of the 19 fourth-graders who died in the shooting and 10 students who survived in classroom 112.

According to the indictment, he “failed to engage, distract or delay the shooter” after hearing the gunshots and learning about the shooter’s location.

Arredondo was charged with 10 felony counts for allegedly endangering the 10 survivors by delaying the law enforcement response and not following active shooter protocols.

Arredondo and Gonzales were charged at the same time, but Gonzales will be facing trial first and alone.

Arredondo’s case has been delayed indefinitely by an ongoing federal lawsuit filed after the U.S. Border Patrol refused repeated efforts by Uvalde prosecutors to interview Border Patrol agents who responded to the shooting, including two who were in the tactical unit responsible for killing the gunman at the school.

Each count carries a maximum of two years in prison, though judges and juries in Texas have broad discretion in imposing sentences, according to Sandra Guerra Thompson, a criminal law professor at the University of Houston Law Center.

“There’s a lot of different ways that this could go,” she said. “All the children who were so horrifically killed that would seem to motivate a longer sentence for anyone who is found to have some fault.”

Ahead of trial, prosecutors issued at least 75 subpoenas to potential witnesses, including police officers, teachers, and families of victims, according to court filings.

More than 20 members of the elite Texas Rangers, 16 members of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, and multiple physicians from nearby hospitals have received subpoenas, according to court filings.

In the attempt to make their case against Gonzales, prosecutors turned to a child endangerment law more commonly used to prosecute negligent parents or caretakers responsible for things like leaving a child in a hot car or without supervision at a beach. The law has rarely been used against police officers, experts noted, because of the difficulty in proving they had a legal obligation to the children.

“The critical issue here is whether the individual has a duty to act,” said Thompson, the law professor in Houston.

According to Houston-based defense attorney Nicole DeBorde Hochglaube, prosecutors will need to establish that Gonzales had a legal duty — not just a moral obligation — to intervene and that he failed to follow his training for active shooter scenarios.

“The jury is going to have the nasty task of looking through some horrible things to determine if he had the duty to act,” she said, referencing evidence such as body camera footage and frantic 911 calls from the shooting.

Legal experts who spoke with ABC News noted that Gonzales’ role as a responding officer — not the commander or case agent at the scene — could make it tough to convince the jury the man’s conduct amounted to a crime.

If prosecutors can secure a conviction, it would mark the first time that a police officer has been held accountable for how they carried out their duties at a mass shooting to which they responded.

Prosecutors rarely attempt to charge police officers who have responded to mass shootings, according to Phil Stinson, a professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, who maintains a database of police officers who have been arrested. Of the 25,000 arrests since 2005 included in the database, Stinson identified only two prosecutions similar to those against Gonzales and Arredondo.

Defense attorneys for Gonzales have argued he is being unfairly scapegoated for a crime he didn’t commit and that he did all he could to save and rescue children who were in imminent danger.

“Those precious souls were stolen by a monster that day, but that monster was not Adrian [Gonazales],” defense attorney Nico LaHood told ABC affiliate KSAT in San Antonio. “He was there, he was present. He was going into danger. And so the narrative of the government is something we’re going to contest highly, and that’s going to be the point of contention before this jury.”

Court filings shed little light on the case Gonzales’ lawyers will mount, though attorneys have signaled plans to use drone footage from Robb Elementary to assist them.

“The factual circumstances of this case intricately entail the timing and spatial proximity of the actors and events unfolding at Robb Elementary school on the day of the murders,” attorneys wrote in a court filing.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dangerous snowstorm headed toward NYC, New Jersey, upstate New York: Latest forecast
Dangerous snowstorm headed toward NYC, New Jersey, upstate New York: Latest forecast
Snow & Ice Potential – Friday & Saturday Morning Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — A major winter storm is making the post-Christmas travel extremely dangerous in parts of the Northeast, and the storm is set to bring the most snow to New York City in years.

The storm is also impacting flights. Nearly 800 flights have been canceled so far on Friday, with New York City’s three airports and the Detroit Metro Airport hit the hardest.

The storm first hit the Midwest. People in Wisconsin and Michigan are waking up to a layer of ice on the roads, so drivers should use extra caution.

On Friday morning, the freezing rain moves east into Pennsylvania and will cover the entire state throughout the day, making the roads extremely treacherous. An ice storm warning is in place for nearly 1 million people in parts of western Pennsylvania.

On the north side of this storm, where temperatures are cold enough to create snow instead of ice, heavy snowfall is expected in parts of New York, eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, western Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The snow will begin in western New York on Friday morning and reach New York City by 5 p.m. Friday.

The snow will be heavy at times and will greatly reduce visibility, making travel treacherous.

The snow will continue overnight, ending in New York City around 9 a.m.

New York City is forecast to get about 7 inches of snow — the most snow in nearly four years.

A winter storm warning in place for the tristate region. Six to 9 inches of snow is possible in upstate New York, with 10 inches possible in the Hudson Valley. Five to 8 inches is forecast for northern New Jersey, while Hartford, Connecticut, could get about 4 inches.

Philadelphia can expect 1 to 3 inches of a sleet and snow mix, along with a glaze of ice, making travel challenging on Friday night. Baltimore can also expect icy roads.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Winter weather hits Midwest, East as Pacific Northwest braces for atmospheric river
Winter weather hits Midwest, East as Pacific Northwest braces for atmospheric river
Monday snow potential. (ABC News(

(NEW YORK) — After a weekend of snow in the Midwest, the winter weather is focused farther south on Monday, with snow hitting Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is bracing for an atmospheric river set to bring dangerous flooding.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Chicago saw 4.6 inches of snow on Sunday, with areas north of the city getting 6 inches.

Parts of Iowa and South Dakota saw more than 9 inches of snow over the weekend.

On Monday morning, the snow is focused farther east, falling from Kentucky to North Carolina.

A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Virginia, with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible from Roanoke to Richmond.

Norfolk, Virginia, could see up to 2 inches; up to 1 inch is possible for eastern Kentucky and the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina; and 1 to 3 inches of snow could hit western Virginia and southern West Virginia.

The snow will end Monday evening, but residents across the region should brace for a potentially dangerous evening commute.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, an atmospheric river is set to bring days of heavy rain to Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

A flood watch is in effect for more than 9 million people, and landslides and debris flows are also possible.

More than 10 inches of rain is possible just from Monday through Wednesday across parts of western Washington and Oregon.

River levels may reach major flood stage by Wednesday, and the rain will continue through the week and into the weekend. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hurricane Melissa path: Tracking the devastating Category 5 storm after landfall
Hurricane Melissa path: Tracking the devastating Category 5 storm after landfall
This ABC News graphic shows the forecast for Hurricane Melissa as of Oct. 28, 2025. (ABC)

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon as a Category 5 hurricane — one of the most powerful hurricane landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin.

Here is Melissa’s projected path:

The hurricane-force winds began in western Jamaica on Tuesday morning and will last until the evening.

Around 1 p.m. ET, Melissa made landfall in southwestern Jamaica near New Hope with estimated maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. This is considered an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation; people in Jamaica are urged to shelter in place.

The worst storm surge will be on the western half of the island, where 9 to 13 feet of surge will inundate the coast. On the northwest side of the island, the Montego Bay area could see 2 to 4 feet of storm surge above ground level. The capital city of Kingston will see damaging storm surge, but not the worst.

Heavy rain will inundate the entire island, with totals of 15 to 30 inches expected, and some areas seeing up to 40 inches. The rain will likely spark catastrophic flash flooding and landslides.

Jamaicans should be prepared for extensive infrastructure damage and long-lasting power outages.

Southeast Cuba will feel hurricane-force winds Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Cuba is forecast to see 7 to 11 feet of storm surge, up to 25 inches of rain, and potentially landslides and catastrophic flash flooding.

The southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos will feel the impacts of Hurricane Melissa on Wednesday. Four to 6 feet of storms surge is expected along with 5 to 10 inches of rain.

Melissa will still be a hurricane by the time it passes near Bermuda on Friday morning.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.