Administration reinstates hundreds of health and safety officials who were laid off

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is seen on March 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Department of Health and Human Services announced it is cutting 10,000 jobs and closing offices aimed at cutting $1.8 billion (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration took steps this week to reinstate hundreds of health and safety officials who had previously been dismissed in widespread layoffs, granting a major win for advocates of workplace safety.

The newly reinstated employees belong to the National Institute of Safety and Health, or NIOSH, a small federal office within the Department of Health and Human Services that’s focused on protecting coal miners from black lung respiratory disease. Critics of the Trump administration have accused the government of stripping away key protections for miners in its bid to reinvigorate the coal industry, ABC News has previously reported.

“This moment belongs to every single person who refused to stay silent,” Dr. Micah Niemeier-Walsh, an industrial hygienist at NIOSH and the vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees outpost in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday following news of the reinstatements.

In April 2025, hundreds of NIOSH officials were terminated as part of a so-called Reduction in Force, or RIF. Under pressure from lawmakers and labor organizers, the administration brought back some officials months later, and on Tuesday, hundreds more received an email saying the prior “notice is hereby revoked.”

“You are not affected by the RIF and remain employed in your position of record,” according to an email obtained by ABC News.

The reinstatement “ensures the continuation of critical programs that protect all working people, including mine safety research, chemical hazard assessment, and research on emerging occupational risks,” read a statement from AFGE, the federal workers union.

Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement that “the Trump Administration is committed to protecting essential services — whether it’s supporting coal miners and firefighters through NIOSH, safeguarding public health through lead prevention, or researching and tracking the most prevalent communicable diseases.”

Nixon confirmed that the reinstatement applies to all NIOSH officials except those who voluntarily left government.

Indiana woman reported missing after ‘suspicious’ fire in her house: Sheriff’s office
Britney Gard is seen in an undated photo released by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

(PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.) — An Indiana woman was reported missing last week following a “suspicious” fire in her house, authorities said. 

Britney Gard, 46, last had contact with her family the evening of Sept. 30, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. She is considered a missing endangered person “due to her unknown whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities responded to her home on Oct. 1, following a 911 call for a fire at her home in Bainbridge, located about 40 miles west of Indianapolis, the sheriff’s office said. Smoke was reported coming from the residence around 7:40 p.m., the office said.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which investigators believe is “suspicious in nature,” Putnam County Sheriff Jerrod Baugh said in a statement on Friday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Baugh said in an update on Wednesday.

No one was found in the fire-damaged home, and attempts by family and friends to contact Gard following the fire have been unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said. She was not located following a drone-assisted search of the area and searches of a pond on the property following the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Gard was supposed to attend her daughter’s volleyball game on Oct. 1, but did not show up, her sister, Stephanie Bowen, told Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV.

“Her car’s at home, her purse is at home. She’s nowhere to be found, and the house is on fire. It makes no sense,” Bowen told WRTV.

“I just feel like there’s something here bigger that we don’t know,” she said.

The search continued this week for the mother of two, with dozens of people, including her sisters, looking through cornfields and wooded areas near Gard’s property on Monday, WRTV reported.

Drones have continued to be deployed in the area, and conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have been conducting searches of the ponds at the residence and in the surrounding area, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Detectives have also been working with the FBI and Indiana State Police, “looking for any leads into the current and past locations of any and all devices that could lead investigators to the location of Britney Gard,” Baugh said Wednesday.

Baugh asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office.

“As this is an active investigation and the location of missing Putnam County resident Britney Gard remains unknown, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing detailed information about the scene, the ongoing investigation, or any speculation as to the whereabouts or condition of Ms. Gard,” Baugh said Wednesday.

Bowen urged people to be “vigilant” and to check their home security cameras.

“Britney, we love you,” she told WRTV. “We hope to see you safely return home.”

MIT professor shot, killed at his home in Boston suburbs: Officials
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cassandra Klos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been shot and killed at his home, authorities said.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was found Monday night at his house in the upscale Boston suburb of Brookline. He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said.

The DA’s office said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

The university said Loureiro was a “faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving,” MIT said in a statement. “Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community.” 

Luigi Mangione back in court for 4th day of evidence suppression hearing
 Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 4, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Luigi Mangione returns to court Friday for a fourth day of an evidence suppression hearing in the state case charging him with murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City sidewalk last year.

Testimony is expected to include two Altoona, Pennsylvania, patrolmen who were among more than a dozen officers at the McDonald’s where Mangione was arrested following the shooting. 

One of them, Christy Wasser, is seen on body camera footage searching Mangione’s backpack and, later, is heard saying, “there’s a weapon.”

The defense is trying to exclude the contents of the backpack from Mangione’s trial, arguing police had no warrant and no reason to even touch it.

“He never acted belligerent, did he?” defense attorney Jacob Kaplan asked Patrolman Tyler Frye during Thursday’s proceedings. “No,” Frye answered. 

“He never attempted to open is backpack at the McDonald’s, did he?” Kaplan asked.  “No,” the patrolman responded.

The bag contained what prosecutors have described as the means and the motive for the alleged crime.  Prosecutor says police retrieved a 3D-printed pistol used to kill Thompson and a notebook in which Mangione allegedly wrote, “The target is insurance. It checks every box.”

The hearing is expected to continue well into next week, though the judge on Thursday told both sides they were being “duplicative” and said that’s “not helping your case.”

