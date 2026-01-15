Dewayne Perkins reflects on ‘The Upshaws” final season: ‘It’s been a beautiful journey’

Key art for final season of ‘The Upshaws’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

Season 5 (also billed as Part 7) of The Upshaws premieres on Netflix Wednesday, giving fans one final set of stories from the titular family. Dewayne Perkins, who plays their neighbor Hector, a recurring character on the series, spoke to ABC Audio about the show coming to an end.

“It’s sad because I really enjoyed it, but it’s been a beautiful journey. A lot of shows don’t last for that long, especially now in the way that the industry is functioning. So to get five seasons I think is a great feat. And I grew up watching multi-cams, I feel like multi-cams are a big reason why I am doing what I’m doing.

Dewayne also expressed pride in being part of a show that made space for gay stories. 

“To be a part of that feels historic,” he says. “To be able to present gay stories in a Black sitcom … is really cool and something that I’m very proud to be a part of.”

He added that he’s thankful to have worked alongside some industry veterans. “Being able to work with legends like Wanda [Sykes], Mike [Epps], like Kim [Fields], it’s just, it was pretty fantastic,” he says. “So I’m just grateful to have been a part it.”

A star-studded cast has come together for the upcoming film My Darling California. Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Don Cheadle and Charles Melton are set to star in the darkly comedic crime thriller from writer-director Elijah Bynum. The film follows how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his wife, a country music idol, two crooks and an ex-con …

The trailer for The Testament of Ann Lee has arrived. Amanda Seyfried stars as the titular devotional sect founder in the historical drama film from director Mona Fastvold. She co-wrote the script with her husband, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet. Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson and Christopher Abbott star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 25 …

It looks like Sarah Paulson is about to team with Ryan Murphy once again. Variety reports the actress is in talks to star as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in season 4 of the anthology series Monster. Season 4 will follow Lizzie Borden and the axe murder of her dad and stepmother …

Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 3.’ (Netflix)

Netflix has revealed its upcoming 2026 slate.

The streaming service has announced new release dates and first-look photos for the shows and films coming to the platform over the course of this year.

Outer Banks, The Gentlemen, Black Doves and The Hunting Wives are all set to return in 2026, along with the fifth and final season of The Witcher, season 3 of Nobody Wants This and season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Also returning are the ladies of Sweet Magnolias. Season 5 is set to debut on June 11. Netflix released a first-look photo of the titular Magnolias, and it finds them in New York City’s Central Park.

Virgin River is also coming back for season 7 this year. The new season of the romantic drama series is set to premiere on March 12. A new photo from the upcoming season of the show was released, showing off the show’s leads Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson.

Millie Bobby Brown returns in Enola Holmes 3. Netflix has shared a first-look photo of her in character as the titular sleuth. The photo also features Louis Partridge‘s Tewkesbury bending down on one knee to present Brown’s Enola with a flower. The film, which arrives to the platform this summer, follows an adventure in Malta where Enola’s “personal and professional dreams collide.”

Additionally, Heartstopper Forever, the film finale of the popular series, also debuts in 2026. It finds Joe Locke and Kit Connor‘s Charlie and Nick dealing with the reality of a long-distance relationship. “Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet,” according to its logline. “Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

George Clooney attends ‘BFI Presents: George Clooney in conversation’ at BFI Southbank on Nov. 21, 2025, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFI)

The Golden Globes has revealed its lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday’s 83rd annual awards ceremony.

Presenters include George Clooney, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.

Also on the list to present are Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Marlon Wayans, Mila Kunis, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

Additionally, Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are set to present together.

The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host.

One Battle After Another has the most nominations on the film side, with nine nods, while The White Lotus is the top nominee on the TV side, with six.

