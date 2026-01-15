Peter Jackson to introduce ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films in theatrical rerelease

Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures/Fathom Entertainment)

Fans of The Lord of the Rings will get a special surprise as the films return to theaters to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring.

All three of The Lord of the Rings films are returning to cinemas this January. Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Entertainment have announced that director Peter Jackson has recorded exclusive and lengthy fan introductions for each of the extended editions of the three films — The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King — which will play ahead of the films.

These fan introductions will include Jackson reflecting on the making of all of the films, what it was like to bring Middle-earth to life and what made creating the films so special. They are custom, never-before-seen insights from Jackson, and the videos were made exclusively for this Fathom Entertainment rerelease.

A sample of the introduction from Jackson for the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring is available to watch now.

“We could not be more pleased that the large The Lord of the Rings fanbase will have the benefit of hearing in-depth and exclusively in theatres from Peter Jackson himself prior to each of these three remarkable films,” Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer at Fathom Entertainment, said. “The extended editions of the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings movies are sure to be a landmark event for fans and a high point for classic film re-releases in 2026.”

You can return to the shire with the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings trilogy in theaters from Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 and Jan. 23 through Jan. 25.

Miss Piggy poses at the 2006 TV Land Awards gifting lounge on March 19, 2006, in Santa Monica, California. (Katy Winn/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets)

Miss Piggy is ready for her close-up.

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she and Emma Stone are developing a solo film centered on the iconic Muppet. The actress also announced that Oh, Mary! creator and Tony winner Cole Escola is writing the film’s script.

Lawrence made the announcement about the upcoming film on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, which was released on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to,” Lawrence said. “Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.”

When hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang asked Lawrence if she and Stone would appear in the film, the actress said, “I think so, we have to.”

ABC News has reached out to Disney and The Muppet Studio for comment.

Miss Piggy was created in the 1970s by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz. The character has never been the central character of a film prior to this.

The Muppets recently celebrated its milestone 70th birthday. In September, it was announced that The Muppet Show is getting rebooted at Disney+ for a special episode that will star Sabrina Carpenter.

The new installment of the show comes from Seth Rogen‘s Point Grey Pictures and The Muppets Studio. It will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the gang “as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos,” according to an official announcement post.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and The Muppets Studio.

Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser in the 1999 film ‘The Mummy’ from Universal Studios. (Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly coming back to The Mummy franchise.

ABC Audio has learned that the stars of one of Universal Pictures’ most-beloved action-adventure franchises are in talks to return for another film in The Mummy universe.

Fraser and Weisz would presumably reprise their roles of Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan from the films of the late ’90s and early 2000s in this new sequel.

The filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are known as Radio Silence, will direct the fourth film in the franchise. They are known for the 2019 film Ready or Not. The duo also revived the Scream franchise in 2022. The pair will direct a script written by David Coggeshall, Deadline reports.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Fraser starred in the original 1999 film, which co-starred Weisz. The movie told the story of a treasure hunter who awakens a cursed Egyptian priest who has supernatural powers. Fraser returned for its two sequels, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, while Weisz only appeared in the former.

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special ‘Wicked: For Good’ Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

It looks like Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey will be “Finishing the Hat” together in London. The two have seemingly confirmed that they’ll be co-starring in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park with George.

Both of them shared an Instagram post that shows them in the Art Institute of Chicago, sitting in front of the Georges Seurat painting that inspired the musical: A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.  It’s captioned, “All it has to be is good,” which is a lyric from the title song of the musical. No other details were announced.

The main characters in the musical, George and Dot, were originally played by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in the 1984 Broadway production of the show.

In December, Deadline reported that the musical would be staged at London’s Barbican Theatre in 2027.

