‘Adults’ dropping surprise prequel episode ahead of second season

‘Adults’ dropping surprise prequel episode ahead of second season
(l-r) Owen Thiele as Anton, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Malik Elassal as Samir, Amita Rao as Issa, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker in surprise prequel episode of ‘Adults.’ (Courtesy of FX)

The FX comedy series Adults is dropping a surprise prequel episode.

The show screened the episode, titled “Marathon Day,” to a sold-out crowd at the Tribeca Festival Thursday night. It focuses on the origin story of Jack Innanen’s character Paul Baker.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to show fans how this friend group came to be,” said series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who also wrote the episode. “We love a good origin story, and we can’t wait for you to see where the radioactive spider bit Paul Baker.”

The episode will be available to watch on July 31 on FX and Hulu at 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT.

Adults, about a group of twenty-somethings living in New York, debuts its second season on Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, Innanen revealed on the Tribeca red carpet that he turned down a role on the highly anticipated second season of Heated Rivalry. He was rumored to be in the running for the characters of either Troy Barrett or Wyatt Hayes.

While he didn’t say which role he was offered, the Canadian actor told CBS Mornings, “I think it’s such an incredible show, and it didn’t work out. But I love Jacob [Tierney], I love everyone involved. I’m just, I’m excited to see what they do for the second season.”

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‘Nobody Wants This’ begins production on season 3
‘Nobody Wants This’ begins production on season 3
A behind-the-scenes photo of Adam Brody and Kristen Bell as production starts on ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 3. (Netflix)

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has announced that production has started on season 3 of Nobody Wants This. Cameras have started rolling in Los Angeles on the hit comedy series, which is set to premiere its third season later in 2026.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return to star as the agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah, who navigate their romantic relationship despite the challenges that get thrown their way.

The pair are joined by other series regulars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

Nobody Wants This season 2 debuted on Oct. 23, 2025. It found Joanne and Noah’s spark to be “stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives — and loved ones — together,” according to its synopsis. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Netflix announced the show had been renewed for season 3 in November 2025. At the time, the show’s creator, Erin Foster, said she couldn’t be more excited for a third season.

“It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I’ll do it for as long as they want me to!”

Co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan said in a joint statement that they are grateful for another season.

“This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience,” they said at the time.

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Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler secure their first Oscar wins
Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler secure their first Oscar wins
Ryan Coogler accepts the original screenplay award for ‘Sinners’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Paul Thomas Anderson has gone from Oscar nominee to Academy Award winner, as his film One Battle After Another won best adapted screenplay at the 2026 Oscars.

“I owe a huge debt of adoration and love to Thomas Pynchon,” he began his speech, paying tribute to the novelist behind the 1990 novel Vineland, which loosely inspired One Battle After Another.

“Any writer knows that … your special thanks is really to your family and the people that you share a roof with that put up with what it means to live with a writer,” Anderson said. “I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we’re handing off to them, but also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that hopefully brings us some common sense and decency.”

The award marks PTA’s first Oscar. Also securing his first Academy Award was Ryan Coogler, whose movie Sinners won best original screenplay.

During his speech, Coogler thanked the academy for recognizing the film and his fellow nominees for “the gifts that your movies were and for y’all friendship over the past couple years and months.” He expressed gratitude to Warner Bros., the cast and crew of Sinners, his parents, producer Sev Ohanian and his partner, Zinzi Coogler, whom he called “the best mom and wife in the world.”

“Every day I get to spend with you is better than the one that came before it,” he said to Zinzi. He then shared a message to his children. “I apologize for all the time away. Dad loves you. Memories are all we have. I hope I give you some great ones,” he said. “When y’all blessed to live a long life, and dad becomes just a memory, I want y’all to remember this one thing: I love y’all more than anything.”

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Taylor Swift got her VHS ‘Toy Story’ tape signed by Tom Hanks
Taylor Swift got her VHS ‘Toy Story’ tape signed by Tom Hanks
Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, and Taylor Swift attend the ‘Toy Story 5’ Los Angeles World Premiere in Los Angeles, California on June 9, 2026. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)

When Taylor Swift revealed that she’d written a song for Toy Story 5, she noted that she’d been “a Toy Story kid from the age of 5 til now.” And she proved it by showing up to the movie’s premiere on Tuesday night with her original VHS tape of Toy Story under her arm.

But she wasn’t just carrying it around to prove her fandom; she asked Toy Story star Tom Hanks to autograph it for her. He did, as he told USA Today, and then laughed, “I told her she should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it, ’cause that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well.”

Separately, Tom told Variety that he had no idea Taylor had a song in the movie until the last moment, when, he said, “They ushered us into a soundproof room and said, ‘Tonight, at 9 p.m., the true end titles song is going to drop and it’s by Taylor Swift.'”

“And I said, ‘You guys kept this from us all this time?’ We saw the movie and it did not — we had some dummy [song] in there, so they surprised us as well.”

He added, “That’s like saying, ‘By the way, Judy Garland is singing “Over the Rainbow” at the beginning of this’ — that kind of thing.”

And while speaking to E! at the premiere, Tom offered the following marriage advice to Taylor and her fiancé, Travis Kelce: “The man must make the waffles on Sunday.”

Toy Story 5 arrives June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

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