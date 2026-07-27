‘Air Bud Returns’ gets teaser trailer, new release date

‘Air Bud Returns’ gets teaser trailer, new release date
Buddy attends the ‘Air Bud Returns’ photo call at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 14, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

The teaser trailer for Air Bud Returns has arrived.

Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment have released the first trailer for the latest film in the family-friendly franchise.

Air Bud Entertainment founder Robert Vince wrote and directed the film. He previously produced all 14 other films in the franchise, and wrote and directed 10 of them.

“After the passing of his father, 14-year-old Jacob and his mom move into his dad’s childhood home in Fernfield, where anything is possible. Jacob dreams of becoming a basketball star, which seems further away than ever, until he discovers a VHS marked Air Bud,” according to an official description of the film. “Jacob has a miraculous chance meeting with a basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. The duo embarks on a journey of healing, unites a basketball team of misfits, and chases a championship as the new Timberwolves.”

This new movie was announced in July 2025. At the time, Vince said that “Air Bud Returns isn’t just another sequel or remake—it’s a unique story.”

“This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it’s a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork,” Vince said.

More than 1 billion people in over 30 languages worldwide have watched the original Air Bud film, according to a press release. It was released in 1997 and starred Kevin Zegers.

Air Bud Returns will be released exclusively in theaters on Jan. 22, 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Natalie Portman pregnant, expecting baby #3 at age 44
Natalie Portman pregnant, expecting baby #3 at age 44
Natalie Portman attends ‘The Gallerist’ premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on Jan. 24, 2026, in Park City, Utah. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman is expecting a third child.

The Oscar-winning actress, 44, revealed the news in an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Friday. It’s her first baby with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Portman, who didn’t share specific details about her pregnancy, acknowledged the challenges people may face with pregnancy and trying to conceive.

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she said. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”

She continued, “And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

Giving birth later in life is a growing reality in the United States.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1990 to 2023, birth rates have declined among women in their 20s and increased among women in older age groups.

Compared to birth rates in 1990, the birth rate increased 71% among women ages 35–39 (from 31.7 to 54.3), 127% (from 5.5 to 12.5) among women ages 40–44 and 450% (from 0.2 to 1.1) among women 45 and older in 2023.

Meanwhile, birth rates remain highest among women in their 20s but have declined 51% among women 20-24 years old (from 116.5 to 57.7) and 24% among women 25 to 29 years old (from 120.2 to 91.0) over that timeframe, CDC data shows.

At age 44, Portman is nearly a decade past the age — 35 — that doctors consider women to be of “advanced maternal age.”

While many women over 35 years old have healthy babies and pregnancies, there are risks for the mother and baby that increase with maternal age, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Portman shared that she has “more energy” than she expected, and said that she is swimming and doing gyrotonics to stay active.

Portman is also the mom to son Aleph Millepied, 14, and daughter Amalia Millepied, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow takes legal action against his mother for .2 million
Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow takes legal action against his mother for $1.2 million
Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Jan. 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A year after his death, Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Dr. Tenisha Delilah Warner, is taking legal action against his mother, Pamela Warner.

In a lawsuit filed on July 20 in DeKalb County Superior Court in Georgia, Tenisha Delilah Warner claims that she is owed more than $1.2 million under a premarital agreement, including a $1 million life insurance policy that was never put in place by her late husband, who died in July 2025.

Tenisha Warner also alleges that The Cosby Show actor agreed to pay her $16,000 tax-free each year on their wedding anniversary, fund her Roth IRA for as long as they remained married, and pay her $5,000 a month for working as his chief of staff and assistant.

As a result, Tenisha Warner has named Pamela Warner in the lawsuit because she is the successor trustee of the Warner Family Trust.

“For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband’s complicated estate and honor his last wishes,” Tenisha Delilah Warner told ABC News in a statement. “Malcolm had every intention to provide for our nine-year-old daughter and me.”

She continued, “He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter. Sadly, he was unable to do so before we lost him.”

“I have been struggling to care for our daughter as a single mom and now as her sole provider,” she added. “Legally, I had no choice but to take action to protect our rights before any potential statute of limitations expired. We thank you for your support, love, and understanding as we work through this painful process while honoring Malcolm’s life on the first anniversary of his death.”

Tenisha Warner is asking a judge to prevent any trust assets from being distributed while the case moves forward.

ABC News has reached out to Pamela Warner for comment but she did not immediately respond.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who is known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died on July 20, 2025, while swimming during a family vacation in Costa Rica. The actor was caught by a strong rip current. He was 54.

On the anniversary of his death, Pamela Warner took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son in a lengthy message.

“He was not just my son, but my go-to person, my confidant, my brother and sometimes he had to parent me,” Pamela Warner wrote.

She added, “As I look back, I have no regrets. Perhaps a little more time. Perhaps one more chance to cook his favorite meals, have one last good conversation, one last good deep belly laugh, the kind that produces those tears of pure joy, one last kiss, one last hug.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Cruise transforms in ‘Digger’ official trailer
Tom Cruise transforms in ‘Digger’ official trailer
The poster for Tom Cruise’s upcoming film, ‘Digger.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dig up the official trailer for Tom Cruise’s new film, Digger.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Monday. It finds Cruise completely transformed into the character Digger Rockwell, a billionaire who has a thick Southern accent, a potbelly and combed-over white hair.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) director Alejandro González Iñárritu helmed the movie. It is his first English-language feature since The Revenant.

Digger follows “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything,” according to an official description.

The trailer starts with Cruise’s Digger enjoying a lavish lifestyle inside of his mansion. We soon learn that the company he owns is responsible for an ecological disaster that is likely to cause a nuclear war.

Digger then sets out to try to save the world, despite how unlikely the possibility may seem.

“If we can’t control the course of nature, at lease we can control the narrative,” Digger says. “When all else fails, you hit ’em with the truth. You know, the hard truth. Just bang, bang, bang!”

The film’s ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Riz Ahmed, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Emma D’Arcy.

Iñárritu also produces the film, which he co-wrote with his Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. Cruise also serves as a producer.

Digger arrives in theaters on Oct. 2.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.