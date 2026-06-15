David Tennant, Nicola Coughlin joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’ cast

David Tennant, Nicola Coughlin joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’ cast
Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Only Murders in the Building could fill a building with the guest stars for season 6.

Even more names have been added to the cast for the Hulu whodunnit series, which heads to London for the new season. Among them are former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlin.

Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis and Kathryn Hunter are also on the roster.

Coughlin wrote on Instagram of the gig, “The nicest summer job I’ve ever had including that one year I sold sweets from a shed!!”

As previously reported, season 6 will also feature Coughlin’s Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley, as well as Sharon Horgan, Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders, Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell Horner, Martin Freeman and Heartstopper’s Rhea Norwood, among others.

The 10-episode sixth season finds the crime-solving trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel trading in New York City for London in order to solve a new mystery. It’s currently in production in the U.K.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

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‘Michael’ moonwalks back to #1 at the box office
‘Michael’ moonwalks back to #1 at the box office
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

Michael reclaimed the top spot at the box office this weekend, dethroning previous two-week champ The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Michael Jackson biopic brought in $26.1 million in its fourth weekend of release. That brings its total domestic gross to $283 million.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, fell to the #2 spot with an $18 million haul, while the weekend’s new horror release, Obsession, debuted at #3 with $16.1 million.

Mortal Kombat II and The Sheep Detectives round out the top five with $13.4 million and $9.3 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office this week:

1. Michael — $26.1 million
2. The Devil Wears Prada 2 — $18 million
3. Obsession — $16.1 million
4. Mortal Kombat II — $13.4 million
5. The Sheep Detectives — $9.3 million
6. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $4.5 million
7. Project Hail Mary — $3.9 million
8. Top Gun/Top Gun: Maverick (2026 rerelease) — $3.1 million
9. In the Grey — $3 million
10. Is God Is — $2.2 million

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In brief: ‘The Five Star Weekend’ gets teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Five Star Weekend’ gets teaser trailer and more

The first look at the fifth season of the comedy series Trying has arrived. Apple TV also revealed that season 5 will premiere on July 8. The show, which is Apple TV’s longest-running sitcom, stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as Jason and Nikki. Season 5 finds the parents navigating the chaos of their children’s birth mother arriving on their doorstep …

The latest Harlan Coben adaptation is headed to Netflix. The streamer is set to bring a British version of Coben’s The Woods to the screen. Tom Bateman and Michelle Keegan are set to star in the adaptation, alongside Mandeep Dhillon, Pearce Quigley and Rade Sherbedgia …

We now have the teaser trailer and premiere date for The Five Star Weekend. Peacock is set to release the new show, which stars Jennifer Garner, D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant, on July 9. The show centers on a famous chef who suffers a devastating loss and hosts a weekend away in Nantucket with her closest friends. Along the way, many boundaries get crossed and secrets are revealed …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Road to the Oscars 2026: Where to watch the nominated films
Road to the Oscars 2026: Where to watch the nominated films
Oscar statuettes are seen backstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

It’s time to roll out the red carpet and butter the popcorn.

If you can believe it, the 2026 Oscars ceremony will be held Sunday. Perhaps the awards season has flown by and you’ve found yourself needing to catch up on this year’s Oscar-nominated films. With that in mind, here’s a guide to where you can watch the films nominated for best picture at the 98th annual Oscars.

Bugonia, the Emma Stone-starring black comedy thriller from director Yorgos Lanthimos, is available to stream on Peacock. Stone is also nominated for best actress, an award she has won two other times. Also streaming on Peacock is the Chloé Zhao-directed film adaption of Hamnet. The movie is up for eight awards at the ceremony, including best actress, best director and best adapted screenplay.

You can drive on to Apple TV to watch the Brad Pitt-starring film F1, while the Netflix original films Frankenstein and Train Dreams are available to screen on that streaming service.

Marty Supreme is still playing in select movie theaters, but it’s also available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. The film, which follows a young man who dreams of becoming a table tennis champion, is up for nine nominations at the awards ceremony, including best actor for Timothée Chalamet.

The Secret Agent is currently streaming on Hulu, and while Sentimental Value is set to appear on that service on March 23, it is currently only available to rent or buy on Apple TV or Prime Video.

Finally, two of the biggest films of this year’s awards race are both available to watch on HBO Max. The Paul Thomas Anderson film One Battle After Another, which is up for 13 nods, is streaming on the service, as is Ryan Coogler’s action-horror film Sinners, which has more nominations than any other film this year with 16.

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