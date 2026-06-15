Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby talk NBA Championship win: ‘Once in a lifetime event’

Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby talk NBA Championship win: ‘Once in a lifetime event’
Knicks star players Karl Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson joined “Good Morning America,” June 15, 2026, after their NBA Championship win. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — The Knicks have returned to New York from San Antonio, where their Game 5 victory on Saturday won them their first NBA Championship in 53 years.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” said Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, one of the starting five stars of the team — along with Karl Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart — who joined “Good Morning America” on Monday morning.

Brunson said he placed a towel over his head after the winning moment to let it all out because he knew “that face was probably going to look crazy on TV.”

“It was honestly, like a lifetime — that’s what it felt like,” he said of the buildup to the winning moment. “The best part about it is knowing that these guys had my back night in and night out — made that moment ten times more special.”

Towns said the win shared with dozens of former Knicks and NBA legends, was “a culmination of work coming together at the right moment, at the right time.”

“Not only the alumni but [for] the fans, this was healing,” Towns said of the 27-year gap since the last Finals run in 1999. “This is really a once-in-a-lifetime event, you’re watching in New York sports history.”

“You’re talking about a whole generation that’s passed being told about the stories of how great the Knicks are, but not actually seeing that trophy be raised,” Towns continued. “You get to see history show itself and be able to see it with your own eyes that the Knicks are, again, world champions.”

Towns said Knicks head coach Mike Brown, in his first season with the franchise, has “been great” at bringing the veteran team together and trusting their experience and understanding their “intellectual capital.”

“What he’s been awesome at doing too is listening to us and just hearing us out and adjusting the game plan as needed,” Towns said. “After Game 3, his ability to adjust our team offensively and defensively to bring out the best of us, speaks volumes to him as a coach working on the fly and also just hearing his players out.”

Rick Brunson, an assistant coach for the Knicks and the father of the star point guard, played for eight NBA teams, including the Knicks, but never won the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

“It’s really special to be able to — share that moment with him,” Jalen Brunson told “GMA,” adding that “him being a journeyman in the NBA, I never really got to be around him consistently,” so the last four years has been the most consistent “I’ve been able to be around my dad — made the moment 10 times more special.”

Anunoby had a career-defining tip-in off a missed shot from Brunson to win Game 4 107-106 in the last seconds, which Brown called the most iconic shot in the history of New York basketball, but the star forward said he couldn’t be too excited or dwell on it because he “had to prepare” for the next game.

“I was trying to dunk it — but couldn’t,” Anunoby said, “so I just tried to, you know, touch it and make the shot.”

Towns was raised in New Jersey by his father, Karl Sr., and mother, Jackie, who died from complications with COVID-19 in 2020, and said her love has stayed with him on and off the court.

“To be raised by a strong woman is such an honor. And to understand the value of women in my life and in the world — comes from her,” he said. “Her impact in my life — can’t be outmatched and her ability to show me the word love at its purest sense is the most important thing I’ve ever seen.”

Towns hailed another important woman, his fiancee Jordyn Woods, who went viral for a good-luck inducing clutch.

“That bag is undoubtedly, probably one of the greatest articles of clothing that New York has ever seen,” Towns said. “It’s had a run for sure, undefeated in the playoffs — New York has a lot to thank her for.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs released without charges following arrest on domestic abuse allegations
Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs released without charges following arrest on domestic abuse allegations
The booking photo for Josh Jacobs. (Brown County Jail)

(GREEN BAY, Wis.) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from custody amid further investigation into domestic abuse allegations, the local district attorney’s office said a day after the NFL player was arrested in Wisconsin.

Jacobs, 28, was arrested and booked into the Brown County jail on three domestic abuse charges — battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

He was also booked on two other charges — intimidation of a victim and strangulation and suffocation, police said.

The strangulation and suffocation charge is a felony and the others are misdemeanors, online jail records show.

The charges stem from a “disturbance complaint” that officers responded to Saturday morning, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department Chief Michael Renkas said in a press release.

Jacobs was arrested Tuesday following an investigation, Renkas said, who said the probe remains “active and ongoing.”

He was being held without bond, though Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Wednesday that Jacobs will be released from custody, and that a final charging decision will be made by his office “at a later date.”

“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision,” Lasee said in a statement. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued.”

Online jail records show Jacobs was released at 12:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

His attorneys said they are “extremely pleased” that Jacobs was released and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

“We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future,” his attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, said in a statement.

In a statement following the arrest, the attorneys said Jacobs “vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public.”

“We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” the statement from his attorneys continued.

A Packers spokesperson said they are “aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs.”

“As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment,” the statement added.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed Jacobs at the top of a press briefing Wednesday, telling reporters he is “going to stick with the statement that we put out as an organization and just let the process play out.”

Jacobs is entering his third season with the Packers.

He began playing in the NFL in 2019, as a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, and was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in rushing yards in 2022.

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Scoreboard roundup — 3/26/26
Scoreboard roundup — 3/26/26

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pirates 7, Mets 11
White Sox 2, Brewers 14
Nationals 10, Cubs 4
Twins 1, Orioles 2
Red Sox 3, Reds 0
Angels 3, Astros 0
Tigers 8, Padres 2
Rangers 3, Phillies 5
Rays 7, Cardinals 9
Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 8
Guardians 6, Mariners 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Knicks 103, Hornets 114
Pelicans 108, Pistons 129
Kings 117, Magic 121

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Blue Jackets 1, Canadiens 2
Penguins 4, Senators 3
Kraken 4, Lightning 3
Wild 3, Panthers 2
Stars 1, Islanders 2
Blackhawks 1, Flyers 5
Sharks 1, Blues 2
Devils 4, Predators 2
Avalanche 3, Jets 2
Capitals 7, Mammoth 4
Ducks 3, Flames 2
Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3
Kings 4, Canucks 0

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Scoreboard roundup — 6/11/26
Scoreboard roundup — 6/11/26

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Golden Knights 2, Hurricanes 4 (Stanley Cup Final – Game 5, CAR leads series 3-2)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Diamondbacks 0, Marlins 2
Twins 0, Tigers 11
Cardinals 4, Mets 5
Rangers 4, Royals 2
Cubs 9, Rockies 3
Dodgers 8, Pirates 6
Mariners 5, Orioles 7
Braves, White Sox (POSTPONED)

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