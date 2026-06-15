Tyra Banks sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘America’s Next Top Model’ docuseries

Tyra Banks sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘America’s Next Top Model’ docuseries
Promo art for new Netflix series, ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.’ (Netflix)

Tyra Banks is taking legal action against Netflix, alleging that the streaming giant misrepresented her in its recent docuseries examining the legacy of America’s Next Top Model.

According to a federal lawsuit filed Saturday in California, Banks claimed her appearance in Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model was edited in a way that created a false and defamatory portrayal of her role on the long-running reality competition series. She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages, according to the complaint obtained by ABC News.

In the filing, Banks says she agreed to participate in the project because she believed it would offer viewers an honest discussion about both the successes and criticisms of America’s Next Top Model.

The lawsuit states that she sat for a roughly three-and-a-half-hour interview and answered questions about controversial moments from the show, including decisions she says she would handle differently today.

However, Banks alleges that only a small portion of her interview ultimately appeared in the finished series. The lawsuit claims producers removed key context and omitted portions in which she accepted responsibility for some of the show’s most criticized moments.

Banks claims she was not given an “opportunity to respond to the accusations they were building into the Netflix Series — accusations they had gathered from other participants before Ms. Banks ever sat down and which they deliberately withheld from her during the interview”.

The filing argues that the docuseries, which Netflix promoted as a definitive account of America’s Next Top Model, presented viewers with a misleading narrative. Banks specifically objects to what she describes as an implication that she knowingly allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted, exploited the incident for ratings and later failed to remember it. The lawsuit calls that portrayal “a complete fabrication.”

Banks also challenges public comments made by members of the documentary’s creative team regarding the extent to which her perspective was included in the series.

The supermodel, entrepreneur and television personality created and hosted America’s Next Top Model, which premiered in 2003 and ran for 24 seasons. Banks served as host for the show’s first 22 seasons after successfully pitching the concept to UPN.

A Netflix spokesperson declined ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Emily in Paris’ to end with upcoming season 6
‘Emily in Paris’ to end with upcoming season 6
Lily Collins on set of the sixth and final season of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Au revoir, Emily in Paris.

Netflix has announced that the popular romance series will end after its upcoming season 6. The sixth and final season has just started production in Greece.

Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. She shared a video message with fans of Emily in Paris after the news broke that the show was coming to an end.

“After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I’m here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final. Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” Collins said in the video. “Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We’re so incredibly grateful and we love you all. A bientot!”

The video video shows off many of the series’ stars, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Eugenio Franceschini.

Darren Star created the show, which he also executive produces and writes for.

“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us,” Star said. “We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!” 

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Oscars 2026: ‘Sentimental Value’ wins best international feature film
Oscars 2026: ‘Sentimental Value’ wins best international feature film
Joachim Trier accepts the best international feature film award for ‘Sentimental Value’ onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You can now add Oscar winner to Joachim Trier’s list of accomplishments. His film Sentimental Value won best international feature film, also making history for Norway as the first Norwegian feature film to win in the category.

The film triumphed over The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sirāt (Spain) and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

“I’m just a film nerd from Norway,” Trier began, noting the win “means the world to me.”

“This film is about a very dysfunctional family, and it’s the opposite of what I felt with this very beautiful group behind me,” he said, surrounded by the film’s cast. “I think I make films to feel at home with people, and I really felt at home with the crew.”

Trier also thanked his “real family,” including his parents “for showing him movies,” and his wife and his kids. He shouted out his fellow nominees, before paraphrasing a quote from James Baldwin.

“All adults are responsible for all children,” Trier said. “Let’s not vote for politicians that don’t take this seriously into account.”

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Nick Jonas’ new movie with Paul Rudd, ‘Power Ballad,’ premieres Sunday
Nick Jonas’ new movie with Paul Rudd, ‘Power Ballad,’ premieres Sunday
The ‘Power Ballad’ poster. (Lionsgate)

Power Ballad, the new movie starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, will have its premiere Sunday on the closing night of the Dublin International Film Festival. Why there? Because the story is mostly set in Ireland and the film’s writer, director and producer, John Carney, is Irish.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Nick plays a “fading boy band star” named Danny, who meets Paul’s character, Rick, a “past-his-prime wedding singer,” during a gig. But after Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into his comeback hit, Rick is determined to get the “recognition he believes he deserves” from it.

The movie is described as a “feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.”

Power Ballad hits theaters June 5.

Nick will appear in another movie due to be released this year: the as-yet-untitled sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level. And in June he’s expected to begin filming another movie called Bodyman, about a bodyguard who stands to inherit his billionaire employer’s company, much to the dismay of the billionaire’s children.

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