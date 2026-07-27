Musical based on Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ coming to Broadway

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ (NPG Records/Warner Records)

A stage adaptation of Prince’s Purple Rain is coming to Broadway next spring.

Producer Orin Wolf has announced that the musical, which was first announced back in January 2024, will begin previews at New York’s Majestic Theatre on March 12, 2027, with an official opening date of April 12, 2027.

The production will feature over 20 Prince hits, including such songs as “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with You” and “The Beautiful Ones.”

The musical will be set in Minneapolis in 1984, and like the original film, it centers around a magnetic performer known as The Kid. According to the description, he “seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he’s built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.”

The musical will be directed by Saheem Ali, Tony-nominated for Buena Vista Social Club, with a book by Peter Duchan, music by MJ The Musical Tony winner Jason Michael Webb and choreography by Ebony Williams.

So far no cast for the Broadway production has been announced. Tickets will go on sale in September.

Released in July 1984, Purple Rain grossed close to $70 million in the United States. The soundtrack was Prince’s first #1 and spent 24 weeks on the top of the chart.

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