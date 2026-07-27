Musical based on Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ coming to Broadway

Musical based on Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ coming to Broadway
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ (NPG Records/Warner Records)

A stage adaptation of Prince’s Purple Rain is coming to Broadway next spring.

Producer Orin Wolf has announced that the musical, which was first announced back in January 2024, will begin previews at New York’s Majestic Theatre on March 12, 2027, with an official opening date of April 12, 2027.

The production will feature over 20 Prince hits, including such songs as “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with You” and “The Beautiful Ones.”

The musical will be set in Minneapolis in 1984, and like the original film, it centers around a magnetic performer known as The Kid. According to the description, he “seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he’s built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.”

The musical will be directed by Saheem Ali, Tony-nominated for Buena Vista Social Club, with a book by Peter Duchan, music by MJ The Musical Tony winner Jason Michael Webb and choreography by Ebony Williams.

So far no cast for the Broadway production has been announced. Tickets will go on sale in September.

Released in July 1984, Purple Rain grossed close to $70 million in the United States. The soundtrack was Prince’s first #1 and spent 24 weeks on the top of the chart.

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The Batman Part II has been delayed again. The Matt Reeves-directed sequel film starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader will now open in theaters on Feb. 18, 2028.

Reeves announced the release date change in a video he posted to Vimeo on Wednesday. The video also features the first camera test footage of Pattinson back in costume as the superhero.

The footage features bright flashing lights as Batman slowly comes into focus. He turns his head and then stares directly into the camera. Music intensifies before the brand-new release date appears.

The Batman Part II was first scheduled to open on Oct. 2, 2026, before it was delayed to Oct. 1, 2027.

Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch make up the rest of the upcoming film’s ensemble cast. Reeves directs and cowrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin.

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Netflix shares ‘Lord of the Flies’ official trailer
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Tom Page-Turner as Bill, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice, Lox Pratt as Jack, Thomas Connor as Roger, Winston Sawyers as Ralph and David McKenna as Piggy in ‘Lord of the Flies.’ (J Redza/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television)

The official trailer for Lord of the Flies has arrived.

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming limited series adaptation of William Golding’s classic dystopian novel.

Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne adapted the novel for television, while Marc Munden serves as the show’s director. According to its logline, the show follows how “innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys becomes desert island castaways.” This series marks the first time this classic story has been adapted for TV. 

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The trailer starts with the initial plane crash that causes the young students to become castaways on a desert island. We then see quick glimpses at their means of survival.

Children chant, “Kill the beast!” and “Cut his throat!” as they run amok and hunt on the island.

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The show features music from Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve and Cristobal Tapia de Veer.

All four episodes of Lord of the Flies will be available to stream on May 4.

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