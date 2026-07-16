Andrew Garfield stars in ‘The Uprising’ official trailer

Andrew Garfield stars in ‘The Uprising’ official trailer
Andrew Garfield stars as Ploughman in ‘The Uprising.’ (Betina La Plante/Focus Features)

Andrew Garfield stars in the official trailer for The Uprising.

Focus Features released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Thursday.

Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass wrote and directed the movie, which finds Garfield playing the leader of a ferocious rebellion against King Richard II’s tyranny.

“As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston and Sky Yang also star in the film.

The trailer finds Garfield’s character gathering support for a rebellion against the king.

“I am no soldier. I am no priest. I’m just a farmer. The land is broken. We are forced to work beyond what our souls can take,” he says. “There will be no peace until we are free.”

In addition to writing and directing the film, Greengrass produces alongside Jason Blum.

The Uprising arrives in theaters on Sept. 11.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

HBO
Half Man: The new show from the creator of Baby Reindeer makes its premiere. 

Netflix
Running Point: Kate Hudson stars in season 2 of the comedy series from co-creator Mindy Kaling. 

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85: This animated series takes place between seasons 2 and 3 of the original show. 

Apex: Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton star in this movie set in the Australian wilderness.

Prime Video
Kevin: Aubrey Plaza lends her voice to this new adult animated series about a cat. 

Movie theaters
Michael: This music biopic tells the story of the King of Pop. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in mom’s abduction: ‘We need someone to tell the truth’
Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in mom’s abduction: ‘We need someone to tell the truth’
In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break while hosting NBC’s ‘Today’ show live from Australia at Sydney Opera House in Sydney. (Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie is begging for answers in the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, saying that “someone knows something.”

“How can someone vanish without a trace?” Savannah Guthrie said in the final part of her emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, house in the early hours of Feb. 1, authorities said. Investigators have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.

“Our anguish is real. We need help,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We need someone to tell the truth. I have no anger in my heart — I have hope in my heart. I have love. But this family needs peace — I don’t think we deserve anything more or less than any other person.”

“It is never too late, and when you do, the warmth of love and forgiveness that will come will be greater than can be imagined,” she said.

As she waits for answers, Savannah Guthrie said she’s leaning on her faith and is inspired by the deep faith her mother’s had through hard times, like after Savannah Guthrie’s father died when the Today host was a teenager.

“I saw her grieve, I saw her world shatter,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“And I saw her get up and I saw her believe and I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy. … I saw her faith,” she said.

“She taught me, she taught all of us,” Savannah Guthrie continued.

“I may not do it as well as her, but I will do it. I will do it for my kids. I will. I will not fall apart,” she said through tears. “I will not let whoever did this take my children’s mother from them. I will not let them take my joy.”

“Faith is how I will stay connected to my mom. … And I won’t let sadness win for her,” she said through tears.

Kotb has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie on Today since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Savannah plans to return to Today on April 6.

“I’m not gonna be the same,” she said.

But she added, “I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

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Keanu Reeves in talks to star in Lego live-action, animation hybrid movie
Keanu Reeves in talks to star in Lego live-action, animation hybrid movie
Keanu Reeves attends the 78th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves is looking to enter the world of Lego.

The actor is in negotiations to star in a live-action and animation hybrid Lego film, ABC Audio has learned. His Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley will direct him in this new film for Universal Pictures based on the popular toy franchise.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

While plot details are being kept under blocks, the film is said to combine animation and live-action. Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians are set to produce it through The Lego Group.

Universal landed the rights to Lego in 2020. Several Lego films, including 2014’s The Lego Movie and 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie, were released through Warner Bros. Pictures and remain part of that studio’s library.

Reeves voices the Toy Story character Duke Caboom, who first appeared in Cooley’s 2019 sequel Toy Story 4. The actor reprised the role in the franchise’s fifth film, which is currently in theaters after its June 19 debut.

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