Sophie Nélisse to star in ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ Netflix series adaptation

Sophie Nélisse to star in ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ Netflix series adaptation
A photo of Sophie Nélisse. (Garrett Naccarato)

Sophie Nélisse is ready to take on another romance series.

The French-Canadian actress will star as Lucy in Netflix’s TV adaptation of author Carley Fortune’s bestselling romance novel This Summer Will Be Different.

It will be “a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for,” according to the show’s logline.

Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart serve as the adaptation’s creators and showrunners. They also both executive produce the show alongside Fortune.

This Summer Will Be Different will film on location in Prince Edward Island and in Toronto. It will span 10 episodes.

“I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early 20s,” Fortune told Netflix. “That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different. I’m thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI.”

Nélisse is known for her role as young Shauna in Yellowjackets. She’s also the fan-favorite character Rose Landry in Heated Rivalry.

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As NYC’s Tribeca Festival turns 25, co-founder Robert De Niro wants it to go on ‘forever’
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Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal speak during the 25th Tribeca Festival Bloomberg reception on June 1, 2026 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The 25th anniversary edition of New York’s Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday night with a screening of a new Earth, Wind & Fire documentary, followed by a performance by the legendary band. The festival, which runs through June 14, features TV, movie and documentary screenings, plus premieres, panels, reunions and stars galore. Not bad for an event that started as a one-off.

The festival was founded in 2002 by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal as a way to revitalize downtown New York City after the 9/11 terror attacks. “It was only, how could we bring people back downtown, how we could give our neighbors something to look forward to. As far as I was concerned, it was one and done,” Rosenthal told ABC Audio. “Bob always believed we were gonna do it again, though.”

“I felt very positive about it once it happened,” De Niro said. “My feeling was it’d be great if it could be part of the fabric of New York, a New York tradition that just goes on forever, you know?”

De Niro will also appear at one of this year’s special events: a 50th anniversary Taxi Driver screening and conversation with him, director Martin Scorsese and co-star Jodie Foster. De Niro said celebrating any of his films — even a classic like Taxi Driver — after the fact isn’t something he ever thought would happen.

“When you’re doing a movie, a project, you don’t ever think that it would be received in the way you’re saying Taxi Driver’s been received, ever,” he told ABC Audio. “You just don’t think that. So it’s nice, but you just don’t ever expect it … it’s just, you do the project and that’s it.” 

The festival will close with the documentary Alicia Keys: Girl from Hell’s Kitchen; Keys will appear after the screening.

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Ariel Winter says ‘it’s amazing’ to reprise titular role in ‘Sofia the First’ reboot
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It’s been eight years since the last episode, but just like that — abracadabra — Sofia the First is back. Ariel Winter reprises her role as the voice of Sofia in Sofia the First: Royal Magic.

“There’s so much that’s exciting about being able to be Sofia again. …She is just such an amazing little character. It was amazing in the first place to be able to influence young kids in such a positive way,” she tells ABC Audio, noting she’s grateful for the chance to return. “Sofia’s just such a great character. She’s so kind and empathetic and brave and welcoming to everyone. I feel like that’s just something that we really could use these days.” 

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She hopes that young viewers watching the show learn “to be kind to everybody…go into every situation glass half full and try to do your best to be good to people and be your best self in as many situations as possible.”

Ariel adds that adults watching with their kids can also enjoy in the series.

“As a grown person watching the show, it’s fun, the world is so fun, the music is so great,” she says, noting they can also learn from Sofia’s top-tier conflict resolution skills. 

The first episodes of Sofia the First: Royal Magic are now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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