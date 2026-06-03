In brief: ‘Onslaught’ gets official trailer and more

In brief: ‘Onslaught’ gets official trailer and more

A sequel to War Machine looks to be in the works. Deadline reports that Netflix is moving forward with a second installment with director Patrick Hughes back at the helm. Hughes will produce and co-write the movie with James Beaufort. The outlet reports that star Alan Ritchson is likely to return for the sequel to the original film, which follows the final recruits of a Special Ops boot camp as they encounter a mysterious deadly force …

You can now watch the trailer for A24’s upcoming film, Onslaught. The action movie stars Adria Arjona as an army sniper and a mother who lives in a desert trailer park and fights to protect her family from genetically engineered super soldiers. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard helmed the film, which also stars Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Eric Wareheim and Dan Stevens. It arrives in theaters on Sept. 4 …

The official trailer for America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 3 has arrived. The Netflix documentary series returns for its third season on June 16. It follows the 2025–2026 squad through auditions, training camp and the NFL season, offering a candid, behind-the-scenes look at the iconic cheerleading team …

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‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández signs pro soccer contract
‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández signs pro soccer contract
Cristo Fernandez attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Cristo Fernández is turning his on-screen soccer dreams into reality.

The actor best known for playing Dani Rojas on the hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso has signed a professional soccer contract with El Paso Locomotive FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Fernández, 35, joined the USL Championship side after completing what the club described as an “extensive” two-month trial.

During that stretch, the Mexican actor and forward trained regularly with the team and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart,” Fernández said in a statement released by the club.

Long before his acting career took off, Fernández played youth soccer for Mexican club Tecos FC. However, an injury forced him to step away from the sport when he was 15 years old.

He later shifted his focus to acting and became one of the breakout stars of Ted Lasso in 2020.

His character, Dani Rojas, became a fan favorite for his upbeat personality and memorable catchphrase, “Fútbol is life.”

In recent years, Fernández has shared his journey back to soccer on social media, posting videos of himself training with professional clubs across the country, including teams connected to Major League Soccer organizations.

El Paso Locomotive FC head coach Junior Gonzalez said Fernández will bring both talent and leadership to the squad.

“Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” Gonzalez said. “His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.”

Fernández said the opportunity represents more than just a return to soccer.

“This journey back to professional soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be,” he said.

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Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and more join ‘The X-Files’ reboot
Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and more join ‘The X-Files’ reboot
Amy Madigan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The upcoming reboot of The X-Files has added more actors to its cast.

Hulu has announced that Ryan Coogler’s reboot of the popular sci-fi series has added Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and Ben Foster to its guest cast. Also joining the cast are Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel E. Montgrand and Sofia Grace Clifton.

The streaming service shared the casting news to its Onyx Collective Instagram on Monday.

“We are SO seated,” the caption reads. “Ryan Coogler’s new X-Files reboot just added Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, Ben Foster, Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel E. Montgrand, and Sofia Grace Clifton to its guest cast .”

These new cast members join the previously announced series leads Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel.

According to its official logline, The X-Files reboot follows “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents” who “form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

Coogler is writing and directing the show’s pilot episode.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

 

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again: The second season of the Marvel TV series makes its debut.

Prime Video
Bait: Riz Ahmed stars in the new comedy series about a struggling actor. 

Netflix
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen: This new horror miniseries comes from the producers of Stranger Things

Apple TV
For All Mankind: Watch the fifth season of the show that imagines what would happen if the global space race never ended.  

Movie theaters
Forbidden Fruits: Lili Reinhart and Lola Tung star in the new movie about a witchy femme cult. 

They Will Kill You: Zazie Beetz stars in the new action horror film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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