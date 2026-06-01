Anna Kendrick to direct ‘The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo’ film for Netflix

Anna Kendrick to direct ‘The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo’ film for Netflix

Anna Kendrick attends the Tiffany & Co. celebration of Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globe nomination for ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 9, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Searchlight)

Anna Kendrick is directing the new film The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo.

The actress and director is set to helm the film adaptation of the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel for Netflix, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Kendrick will direct from a script written by Little Fires Everywhere scribe Liz Tigelaar, with current revisions by Francesca Sloane. Reid is executive producing the film.

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo follows “a young journalist’s long-awaited interview with Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, who pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages. As she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her,” according to an official description from Netflix.

At this time, none of the film’s roles have been cast. Netflix says the adaptation is getting ready to enter production and that fans should stay tuned for more soon.

This marks Kendrick’s second time directing a film for Netflix, after her 2023 directorial debut crime thriller Woman of the Hour.

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo was published in 2017. Netflix first announced plans to adapt the novel for its streaming service back in March 2022.

Reid’s novel Daisy Jones & The Six was previously adapted into a limited TV series for Prime Video. It released in 2023, and starred Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ adds Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan to season 2 cast
‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ adds Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan to season 2 cast
Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey star in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ season 1. (Steffan Hill/HBO)

Westeros is getting a few new faces.

Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan have joined the season 2 cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO made the announcement to its official Game of Thrones social media accounts on Wednesday.

“Every journey needs new companions,” the post’s caption reads.

Boynton will play Lady Rohanne, Ceesay takes on the role of Ser Bennis and Mullan will play Ser Eustace Osgrey.

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered on Jan. 18 and finished its run on Feb. 22. It consisted of six half-hour episodes about the adventures of an unexpected duo and is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” according to the show’s official logline. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The show takes place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Woody reunites with Buzz, Jessie and more in ‘Toy Story 5’ official trailer
Woody reunites with Buzz, Jessie and more in ‘Toy Story 5’ official trailer
Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

You don’t have to go to infinity and beyond for the Toy Story 5 official trailer.

Disney and Pixar have released a 2 1/2-minute look at the upcoming animated sequel film. Everyone’s favorite toys — including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Forky (Tony Hale) — are back in this new look that shows how the toys react to new technology.

The new trailer also shows off how Woody — who decided to leave his caretaker, Bonnie (Scarlett Spears), at the end of Toy Story 4 and live off the grid with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) — reunites with his original toy family.

Set to the classic Randy Newman song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” the trailer finds the gang of toys up against the new antagonist Lilypad. Voiced by Greta Lee, Lilypad is a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet that makes the toys’ jobs more difficult as they compete with this new threat to playtime.

“What are you, some sort of old man toy?” Lilypad asks Woody, who incredulously asks, “What?” in response.

“She thinks you’re old because you’re bald, Woody,” Forky says.

Newly announced voice cast members for the film include Craig Robinson as Atlas, a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy; Shelby Rabara as the excitable camera toy Snappy; Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals; and Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase.

Also announced to return to the franchise are John Ratzenberger as Hamm, Wallace Shawn as Rex, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog, Jeff Bergman as Mr. Potato Head, Anna Vocino as Mrs. Potato Head, Bonnie Hunt as Dolly, Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly, John Hopkins as Mr. Pricklepants, Kristen Schaal as Trixie, Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.

Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL-E and Finding Nemo helmer Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris. Newman returns to score his fifth Toy Story film. The movie rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Bear’ drops new surprise prequel episode starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Bernthal
‘The Bear’ drops new surprise prequel episode starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Mikey and Richie in ‘Gary,’ a surprise new episode of ‘The Bear.’ (FX)

A brand-new episode of The Bear? Yes, chef!

FX and Hulu have dropped a surprise episode of the acclaimed drama series. The episode, which is titled Gary, is a flashback that follows the characters Richie and Mikey, as played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. It runs an hour and takes place before the events of the main series.

This prequel episode follows Richie and Mikey as they take a work trip to Gary, Indiana. According to its official description, the episode takes a look at “the two friends’ complicated relationship, uncovering new layers of Mikey’s mental state while offering crucial insight into the man Richie is when audiences first meet him in season 1 — adding emotional context that reframes their story from the very beginning.”

Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach cowrote the episode, which was directed by the series’ creator, Christopher Storer. Moss-Bachrach took to his Instagram on Tuesday to promote the episode in a post he collaborated on with Bernthal.

“COUSINS! PRIMOS! CUGINI!!! Get ready for GARY!!!! We are so excited to finally share this little adventure with Richie and Mikey,” Moss-Bachrach wrote. “Making this was a dream come true. Thanks to the beautiful people of Gary, Indiana and as always Chicago, Illinois.”

The actor also noted that the episode will appear on Hulu under the name Gary, telling interested viewers to search its title instead of looking for it as part of The Bear‘s catalog.

The Bear was renewed for a fifth season after season 4 premiered in June 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.