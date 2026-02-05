Bitcoin plunges to lowest level since October 2024

Bitcoin signage on the exhibition floor during the Plan B Forum Bitcoin conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. The conference brings together world leaders, technologists, and entrepreneurs to discuss nation-state Bitcoin adoption, economics, financial freedom, and freedom of speech. (Photographer: Camilo Freedman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The price of bitcoin plunged more than 10% on Thursday, sinking the world’s largest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since October 2024 and erasing sizable gains made since then.

That was weeks before the election of President Donald Trump, a crypto supporter whose return to the nation’s highest office helped propel bitcoin to record highs.

Bitcoin clocked in at a price of about $66,100 on Thursday afternoon, leaving it 48% below an all-time high of about $126,210 attained just four months earlier, in October 2025.

The decline of bitcoin deepened a days-long stretch of sharp losses stretching back to last week.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also extended recent losses, shedding about 10% of its value on Thursday. Solana, another popular crypto coin, saw its price dip 11%.

Experts who previously spoke to ABC News attributed the recent decline in crypto prices to looming geopolitical and economic uncertainty, which has prompted a momentum-driven selloff as crypto holders raced to the exits. The initial drop likely forced some leveraged buyers to sell off their positions, intensifying the downward pressure, they added.

The labor market has slowed in recent months, while inflation has hovered above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Meanwhile, geopolitical conflict looms amid negotiations over Greenland, U.S.-backed leadership in Venezuela, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as escalating U.S. threats against Iran over the past few weeks.

In recent weeks, Trump has threatened tariffs against Canada, South Korea and eight European countries, invoking the tool as means of exerting pressure over a range of foreign-policy issues.

The current market for crypto is a far cry from the boom enjoyed by the sector in the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election.

Bitcoin climbed more than 40% over the weeks after Election Day, when voters opted for Trump, who had previously vowed to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world.”

On the campaign trail, Trump also vowed to bolster the cryptocurrency sector and ease regulations enforced by the Biden administration. Trump also promised to establish the federal government’s first National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Bitcoin has proven highly volatile since its launch about 15 years ago

As recently as 2022, bitcoin suffered a downturn that cut its value by more than 60%. A similar drop happened in each of the prior two years, when the pandemic helped trigger waves of buying and selling.

Despite its ups and downs, bitcoin has sustained an upward long-term trajectory. Over the past five years, the price has climbed 63%. Over that period, the S&P 500 has increased 75%.

Stocks fall as Trump threatens tariffs on European countries over Greenland
Photo of Wall Street (Matteo Colombo/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Stocks tumbled in early trading on Tuesday as President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on multiple European countries as part of a push for U.S. control of Greenland.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 735 points, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.8%.

The selloff came in the first trading session since Trump announced the new tariffs in a social media post on Saturday.

Under the proposed plan, eight European nations — including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom — will be slapped with 10% tariffs beginning on Feb. 1. Those levies are set to escalate to 25% on June 1, Trump said.

“This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” Trump added.

Trump escalated the trade confrontation with Europe on Tuesday, threatening a 200% tariff on French wine if French President Emmanuel Macron opts to forego participation in Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza.

Greenland is a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump first raised the prospect of acquiring the minerals-rich island in his first term. Danish and Greenlandic politicians have repeatedly rebuffed such proposals.

European leaders, meanwhile, continued to push back on Trump’s ambitions and publicize their coordination efforts on the issue.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that she met with a bipartisan congressional delegation to discuss both Russia’s war in Ukraine and recent tensions around Greenland.

Von der Leyen said she “addressed the need to unequivocally respect the sovereignty of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark. This is of utmost importance to our transatlantic relationship.”

Treasury yields jumped on Monday, suggesting possible concern about economic instability stemming from the confrontation between Trump and European nations.

Since bonds pay a given investor a fixed amount each year, the specter of inflation risks devaluing the asset and, in turn, makes bonds less attractive. When demand for U.S. treasuries falls, bond yields rise.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

Stocks close higher after Senate moves to end government shutdown
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Nov. 7, 2025 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed markedly higher on Monday after the Senate voted hours earlier to advance a potential deal on the government shutdown, which has weighed on economic output and cast uncertainty over markets for well over a month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 380 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 2.2%.

Lawmakers in a rare Sunday session cleared a key hurdle toward potentially reopening the government by advancing a short-term funding bill by a razor-thin vote of 60-40, just meeting the threshold for it to pass.

Stocks rebounded on Monday after major indices registered a loss over the previous week, a rare blemish that hadn’t happened in four weeks prior.

The economy has shown some signs of strain during the shutdown.

A report on Friday revealed a decline in shopper attitudes in November, leaving consumer sentiment at its lowest point since 2022, University of Michigan data showed.

The survey came days after data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed Americans’ household debt levels have reached a record high.

Those developments could hold significant stakes for the wider economy, since consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

Still, markets have proven resilient over a turbulent year marked by fluctuating tariffs, stubborn inflation and a slowdown of hiring. The tech giants have defied these headwinds, buoyed in part by an investment boom in artificial intelligence.

The S&P 500 has soared 14% in 2025, while the Dow has climbed 10%. The Nasdaq has surged 19%.

The Senate reconvened on Monday to continue working toward ending the federal government shutdown, which is now in its 41st day.

There are still some procedural measures necessary for the Senate to pass a deal on the government shutdown and send it for potential approval in the Republican-controlled House.

A potential resolution of the government shutdown would restore jobs and backpay for thousands of federal employees, which is expected to provide a jolt for the U.S. economy.

The federal government would also resume the collection and release of key government day in the event of shutdown deal, allowing investors to observe monthly inflation and hiring reports.

The Federal Reserve is set to issue a decision on the level of interest rates early next month. The central bank has slashed interest rates a quarter of a percentage point at each of its last two meetings.

Stocks move lower, erasing morning rally driven by Nvidia earnings
Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks ticked downward in midday trading on Thursday, wiping out a rally earlier in the day driven by blockbuster earnings from chip giant Nvidia and a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 60 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

Those returns marked a reversal from highs earlier in the day. Previously, the Dow had risen 1.2%, while the S&P 500 had jumped 1.8% and the Nasdaq had spiked 2.5%.

Shares of Nvidia, the $4.7 trillion juggernaut behind many of the chips fueling artificial-intelligence products, ticked down 0.1% in midday trading after having surged upward earlier in the day.

A stock market selloff over recent days underscored the uncertainty looming over the economy as some investors warned of an AI bubble. The earnings blowout from Nvidia late Wednesday appeared to rebuke such concerns, however, temporarily reviving enthusiasm for an AI trade that has propelled much of the market gains this year.

The S&P 500 has soared 15% in 2025, while the Dow has climbed 10%. The Nasdaq has increased 19% this year.

Investors also appeared to draw optimism from a jobs report on Thursday morning, which showed far more hiring than economists’ expected. The fresh data defied a hiring slowdown that took hold over the summer.

The U.S. added 119,000 jobs in September, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure marked an acceleration from the previous month, and it exceeded an average of nearly 100,000 jobs added per month over the first half of 2025.

The report included a downward revision for the month of August, however, slashing performance from 22,000 jobs gained that month to 4,000 jobs lost.

An earnings release from Walmart on Thursday morning also exceeded revenue expectations, offering some reassurance about the health of consumer spending.

Inflation has picked up in recent months while hiring has ratcheted down, posing a risk of an economic double-whammy known as “stagflation.”

Those economic conditions have put the Federal Reserve in a bind, since the central bank must balance a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment.

In recent months, concern has tilted toward strain in the labor market, prompting the central bank to reduce interest rates a quarter of a percentage point at each of its last two meetings.

On Thursday morning, markets appeared to digest the news as favorable toward a potential interest rate cut at the Fed’s meeting next month. The odds of a quarter-point rate cut ticked up from 33% on Wednesday afternoon to 43% on Thursday morning, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

