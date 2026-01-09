‘Black Mirror’ renewed for season 8 at Netflix

Paul Giamatti in ‘Black Mirror’ season 7. (Nick Wall/Netflix)

Black Mirror has been renewed for season 8 at Netflix.

The long-running dystopian anthology series is returning for an eighth season, the streamer announced on Friday. Its creator, Charlie Brooker, is currently writing the new season and teased what fans can expect.

Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever,” Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum.

As for the future of the show, Brooker said, “Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

Brooker said that putting a season of TV together is like creating an album. He was then asked what kind of tune season 8 will be.

“It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?'” Brooker said. “We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.”

There is currently no word on when fans can expect to see season 8 of Black Mirror arrive on Netflix or who will appear in the new episodes.

Netflix set to buy Warner Bros. in deal valued at billion
Netflix logo (Courtesy Netflix)

Netflix has announced that it has entered a “definitive agreement” to acquire Warner Bros. — including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO — in a deal valued at approximately $83 billion, according to the company.

“This acquisition brings together two pioneering entertainment businesses, combining Netflix’s innovation, global reach and best-in-class streaming service with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy of world-class storytelling,” Netflix said in the statement released Friday morning.

“Beloved franchises, shows and movies such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe will join Netflix’s extensive portfolio including Wednesday, Money Heist, Bridgerton, Adolescence and Extraction, creating an extraordinary entertainment offering for audiences worldwide,” the company continued.

The transaction is expected to close after the previously announced separation of WBD’s Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a new publicly-traded company, which is now expected to be completed in Q3 2026, Netflix said.

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. “By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like Harry Potter and Friends—with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

The cash and stock transaction has a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion and an equity value of $72 billion, Netflix said.

Ansel Elgort joins New York production of Pete Townshend’s ‘Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet’
Ansel Elgort attends Focus Features’ ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Actor Ansel Elgort is set to make his professional dancing debut in New York in November.

The West Side Story actor is set to play The Godfather in Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet, inspired by The Who’s 1973 rock opera, which will run at New York City Center from Nov. 14-16.

“Rock n’ Roll is not dead. I think it’s having a rebirth right now, downtown NYC you can hear electric guitars squealing through bar doors as people are hungry for live music. Even better, a rock ballet!,” Elgort says in a statement. “My roots are in ballet and theatre and to be able to return to the stage in The Who’s Quadrophenia rock ballet feels like a gift from the rock gods. Well, one of them himself, Pete Townshend already wrote me a note welcoming me on board, and I’m framing it.”

Townshend adds, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ansel to Quadrophenia. The spirit of Rock n’ Roll was not just my generation. It’s every generation.”

Directed by Rob Ashford, Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet debuted in the U.K. in May. It features an orchestral version of the album by Townshend’s wife, Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The ballet is choreographed by Paul Roberts, with rising star Paris Fitzpatrick playing the central character, Jimmy.

The story, set in Brighton, England, in 1965, follows a young working-class mod named Jimmy on a journey of self-discovery. The album’s title was inspired by Jimmy’s four-way “split personality,” with each member of the band representing a different facet of that personality.

Tickets for Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet are on sale now. More info can be found at nycitycenter.org.

‘Disclosure Day’: Watch teaser trailer for new Steven Spielberg film
Emily Blunt in ‘Disclosure Day,’ directed by Steven Spielberg. (Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

The title and official teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg‘s newest film have been released.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday the movie will be called Disclosure Day. The studio also shared the film’s first trailer.

Disclosure Day, which returns Spielberg to his extraterrestrial roots, arrives in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Emily Blunt stars as a TV weather woman from Kansas City in the upcoming film. The trailer finds her unable to hold herself together while broadcasting live on air as she is seemingly possessed by something.

Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star in the thriller, which is based on a story by Spielberg.

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?” the film’s official logline asks. “This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, wrote the screenplay for this new movie.

“People keep wondering. Encountering the unknown. They are starved for the truth!” Domingo’s character says in the teaser.

Spielberg is the top-grossing director of all time. He previously explored stories about extraterrestrial life in the films E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds.

