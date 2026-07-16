Brandy, Rita Ora reunite for new ‘Descendants’ movie, tease duet

Brandy, Rita Ora reunite for new ‘Descendants’ movie, tease duet
Brandy Norwood and Rita Ora attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ on July 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brandy and Rita Ora are returning to the world of Descendants.

The actresses reprise their roles as Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the next chapter following the success of Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Speaking with ABC News entertainment contributor Kelley Carter in an interview aired on Good Morning America Thursday, the stars shared how the new film reimagines familiar Disney characters while bringing their own friendship to the screen.

Ora said she was drawn to the complexity of playing her role.

“I did love the idea of the Queen of Hearts, you never really know if she’s pretending or if it’s real,” Ora said. “You’ve got obviously Cinderella, who is always that anchor within the movies.”

Meanwhile, Brandy added, “I did have my villain pants on … that’s new for Cinderella.”

The pair also teased a new duet, which they said is one of the moments they’re most excited for fans to see.

“It was magical. The song is called ‘The Girl I Used to Be.’ I think people are gonna love it,” Brandy said.

Ora agreed, saying, “It was my dream to be not only on a song with her, but also just in anything with her because I’ve been looking up to her since I can remember.”

Their collaboration was years in the making.

“What people don’t really know is that I met Rita when she got her start,” Brandy said. “I saw this beautiful light in her then and I see it now. And when we got a chance to do this movie together, I mean, our chemistry was just unmatched.” 

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premieres Wednesday on Disney Channel and begins streaming Friday on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Disney Channel.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Zendaya attends ‘The Odyssey’ photocall at the IET Building: Savoy Place on July 5, 2026, in London, England. (Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Zendaya is opening up about her first day on set of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress said she could not even open her mouth to speak her first lines of dialogue while filming in freezing conditions in Iceland. Zendaya, who plays Athena in the film, said that didn’t help ease her nerves over appearing in her first Nolan project.

“I had my lines and I wanted to have them so down. I psyched myself out a little bit,” Zendaya said. “It was particularly cold. It was in Iceland. My mouth was just frozen. There is nothing coming out.”

The actress continued, saying, “My mouth would not move. Literally. It came out like, ‘Blah blah blah.’ So embarrassing.”

She went on to say that showing up “was such a pleasure and a gift to be able to share scenes with people you admire.”

“Part of you has to compartmentalize to a degree. Lock in, we’re working. But I was so moved and excited to be there and wanted to do my best work,” Zendaya said.

The Odyssey has a star-studded cast that also includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. It opens in movie theaters on July 17.

The film, of course, is an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem. It tells the story of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and his 10-year journey of returning home to his wife, Penelope, after the Trojan War.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Clayface’ teaser trailer shows off DC Studios’ first horror film
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The poster for ‘Clayface.’ (DC Studios)

Body horror is on full display in the Clayface teaser trailer.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures have released the first trailer for the upcoming thriller film from director James Watkins. It stars relative newcomer Tom Rhys Harries as the titular Gotham City villain.

According to its official description, Clayface “unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.”

The teaser, which runs for just over a minute, finds Harries in character as the titular villain. He lies down, covered head to toe in bandages, on what appears to be a hospital bed. As he rests, we see moments from his Hollywood past in quick flashbacks. It is all cross-cut with imagery of his body and face changing in many different ways.

The Batman director Matt Reeves is producing Clayface from a script by Mike Flanagan, who is known for his Netflix horror projects The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. DC Studios co-head James Gunn also produces the project, which marks the studio’s first-ever foray into the horror genre.

Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll and Joshua James also star in the upcoming film.

Clayface opens in theaters just ahead of Halloween on Oct. 23.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Top Gun 3’ announced at Cinemacon with Tom Cruise returning
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Tom Cruise on the set of ‘Top Gun,’ directed by Tony Scott. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Great balls of fire! Top Gun 3 is on the way.

During Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Thursday, it was revealed that a third film in the blockbuster franchise is coming, with Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer both returning.

CinemaCon shared the news in a post on X.

ABC News has reached out to Paramount Pictures and CinemaCon for comment.

Top Gun 3 will serve as a follow-up to the Joseph Kosinski-directed Top Gun: Maverick, which premiered in 2022.

Cruise, who starred in the 2022 film, reprised his role as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from the 1986 film Top Gun. In that film, Maverick is sent to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where he trains to refine his flying skills.

It starred Val Kilmer as Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, Anthony Edwards as Lt. j.g. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, Tom Skerritt as Cmdr. Mike “Viper” Metcalf, Meg Ryan as Goose’s wife, Carole, and Kelly McGillis as Charlie Blackwood.

Top Gun: Maverick centered around Maverick confronting his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates, including the son of his late best friend, for a dangerous mission.

The 2022 film starred Cruise, Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly as bar owner Penny Benjamin, Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Goose’s son), Glen Powell as Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin, Jon Hamm as Vice Adm. Beau “Cyclone” Simpson, Bashir Salahuddin as Chief Warrant Officer Bernie “Hondo” Coleman, Monica Barbaro as Lt. Natasha “Phoenix” Trace, Jay Ellis as Lt. Reuben “Payback” Fitch and more.

While Cruise was not onstage to help reveal the news about Top Gun 3, he made an appearance on April 14 at the Warner Bros. presentation to share a sneak peek of his upcoming film Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

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