CA finds “valid grounds” to proceed with petition to remove Martinsville Mayor LC Jones

A petition to remove Martinsville Mayor LC Jones from office has “valid grounds,” according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Flinn.

He filed his notice in Circuit Court at the end of the day on Tuesday, citing allegations of former City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides giving Jones a hot tub and paying for airfare to Las Vegas for Jones and his girlfriend. It also lists claims that she tried to help him get a job in Petersburg and insisted that the city’s former attorney designate give him legal advice regarding the loss of his job with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Flinn’s notice says Jones failed to disclose the conflicts, gave Ferrell-Benavides a raise without full authority, hired the same attorney she has retained, and refused to recuse himself at meetings when advised to do so.

Under Virginia’s removal process, the prosecutor determines if the petition meets the threshold to move forward, and that’s what Flinn has done. The court decides whether a petition proceeds and what evidence may be presented.

Flinn has asked the court to issue subpoenas to Jones and his girlfriend, all members of the city council, and several city officials, claiming that almost everyone has lawyered up and won’t cooperate voluntarily.