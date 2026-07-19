Chili Peppers 9, Mustangs 7

The Tri-City Chili Peppers beat the Mustangs Saturday night, 9-7. Martinsville falls to 10-27 on the season, 15 games out of first, and in last place in the CPL West with 10 games left. Martinsville takes on the 24-11 ZooKeepers in Asheboro tonight.
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Scoreboard roundup — 4/13/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Red Wings 3, Lightning 4 (OT)
Rangers 2, Panthers 3
Hurricanes 2, Flyers 3
Stars 6, Maples Leafs 5
Wild 3, Blues 6
Sharks 3, Predators 2
Sabres 5, Blackhawks 1
Avalanche 2, Oilers 1
Kings 5, Kraken 3
Jets 2, Golden Knights 6
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Diamondbacks 7, Orioles 9
Cubs 7, Phillies 13
Nationals 5, Pirates 16
Angels 10, Yankees 11
Marlins 10, Braves 4
Red Sox 6, Twins 13
Guardians 9, Cardinals 3
Rangers 8, Athletics 1
Mets 0, Dodgers 4
Astros 2, Mariners 6
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Scoreboard roundup — 5/3/26
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Magic 94, Pistons 116
Raptors 102, Cavaliers 114
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Blue Jays 3, Twins 4
Orioles 3, Yankees 11
Reds 0, Pirates 1
Astros 3, Red Sox 1
Brewers 2, Nationals 3
Phillies 7, Marlins 2
Giants 1, Rays 2
Dodgers 4, Cardinals 1
Diamondbacks 4, Cubs 8
Braves 11, Rockies 6
Guardians 1, Athletics 7
Mets 5, Angels 1
White Sox 3, Padres 4
Royals 4, Mariners 1
Rangers 1, Tigers 7
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Canadiens 2, Lightning 1
Wild 6, Avalanche 9
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Mustangs fall to Boone, 5-4
Boone beat Martinsville last night 5-4. The Mustangs have lost their last 3 games and are 1-9 in their last…