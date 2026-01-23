Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson on humans playing AI in ‘Mercy’

Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson on humans playing AI in ‘Mercy’

Chris Pratt stars as Chris Raven in ‘Mercy.’ (Justin Lubin)

Chris Pratt is a police officer on trial before an AI judge in the new film Mercy.

The film, which was directed by Timur Bekmambetov, arrives in theaters on Friday.

Rebecca Ferguson co-stars as Judge Maddox, an AI being in a future dystopia tasked with determining whether Officer Raven (Pratt) killed his wife or if he is innocent. Judge Maddox has a little over an hour to make the decision, and if Raven is found guilty, he dies instantly.

Ferguson told ABC Audio about how she approached playing an AI character.

“I think it was quite good to keep her as automated as possible — as simple as possible — and then work within where the cracks lay in the foundation,” Ferguson said. “AI is supposed to copy human beings. And that was an interesting aspect of it for me.”

Ferguson said that her character has sentenced many people before Raven, but saw something different in him.

“Rather than going into victimization of himself, he was starting to see the flaws within her. So he was starting to question her behaviorism. He was seeing something that she wasn’t prepared for,” Ferguson said.

Pratt said he believes there is a part of Raven that thinks he may have actually committed the crime. This, he says, helps Judge Maddox develop intuition.

AI beings “are not intuitive, they’re just mimicking human behavior,” Pratt said.

“She’s starting to understand that she’s becoming a little bit more sentient, and a little bit more aware and a bit more human, but also is protecting herself from being reset,” Pratt continued. “She’s actually fighting, in a way, for her own life, so that her agency in this thing that she’s developed and who she’s become can be preserved.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Pitt’ renewed for season 3 on HBO Max
‘The Pitt’ renewed for season 3 on HBO Max
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of ‘The Pitt.’ (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

The Pitt is coming back for season 3.

HBO Max renewed the popular, Emmy-winning procedural medical drama series for a third season ahead of season 2’s debut.

Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, officially announced the series’ season 3 renewal during the season 2 premiere event on Wednesday.

Each season of The Pitt takes place over the course of a single 15-hour shift in the emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Every episode takes place during one of the hours of that specific shift.

According to its official logline, “The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

Emmy winner Noah Wyle once again stars as Dr. Robby in season 2, which takes place during the summer around Fourth of July weekend. The season starts on the day before Dr. Robby is set to go away on sabbatical. It also finds Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) returning after his suspension and mandatory rehab stint for his prescription drug addiction.

Also starring in season 2 are Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on Jan. 8. One episode will debut weekly through the season finale, which releases on April 16.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley on the emotional response to ‘Hamnet’
Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley on the emotional response to ‘Hamnet’
Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes and Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in director Chloé Zhao’s ‘Hamnet,’ a Focus Features release. (Credit: Agata Grzybowska / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)

Hamnet is ready to break your heart.

The film, directed by Chloé Zhao and based on the novel by Maggie O’Farrell, tells the fictional story of how deep love and a devastating loss in William Shakespeare‘s personal life helped shape his enduring classic Hamlet. Paul Mescal plays a young Shakespeare, who falls in love with a wild spirit named Agnes, played by Jessie Buckley.

Buckley says she’s proud of the emotional response the film has been getting.

“I love that like some people just need to sit in the cinema for five minutes after it, or go and take a walk. And that there is catharsis in that release, you know, to feel,” she says.

“I think we spend so much of our lives walking around just trying to survive,” she adds. “And sometimes those feelings that really need a vessel to be held and to be let go of aren’t available. So I just feel so proud that this story can offer that to people.”

Even though audiences will likely be reaching for the tissues while watching it, Mescal notes that it’s not just a sad film.

“I really don’t want people to think they’re going into this film that is about death,” he says. “It’s a film that’s rooted deeply in Agnes and Will’s love for each other, the love they have for their children. And the only reason that the grief, I think, is so profound is that you can see them battling to hold on to that love in the most impossible of places.”

That depth of feeling is a testament to the relationship Buckley and Mescal built both on and off screen.

“It has been one of the most important collaborations and relationships I have in my life,” Buckley says. “And I feel like it’s just the beginning.” 

Hamnet is in limited release now and expands to wider release on Dec. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Anne Hathaway to star in Paramount+ true crime series ‘Fear Not’
Anne Hathaway to star in Paramount+ true crime series ‘Fear Not’
Anne Hathaway attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway is on board for a new Paramount+ limited series called Fear Not.

The actress is set to star in and executive produce the series, which tells the true story of serial killer Stephen Morin and the unlikely bond he formed with the last woman he ever kidnapped. Hathaway will play his captive, Margy Palm, who uses her faith to connect with Morin.

According to the show’s logline, “Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed, became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty.”

The six-part series is set to premiere in 2027.

Hathaway has a busy year coming up, with the films Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, Verity and Flowervale Street all set for release.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.