Mckenna Grace to star as Daphne in live-action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Netflix series
Mckenna Grace is hitching a ride on the Mystery Machine.
The actress has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix live-action Scooby-Doo series in the role of Daphne. Grace shared the news on Instagram Tuesday.
“Oh my jeepers,” Grace captioned her post. “I can’t believe life is real I could cry all over again just looking at this announcement. So thankful, SO excited.”
Along with a screenshot of Deadline‘s article about the casting announcement, Grace posted a photo of herself as a young child wearing a Daphne costume, presumably for Halloween. The photo finds Grace sitting in a car seat while wearing Daphne’s signature purple ensemble, a bright orange wig and flashing a peace sign to the camera.
According to the outlet, the currently untitled series will function as an origin story for the Scooby-Doo gang, showing “how the Mystery Inc. group got together and first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all.”
Deadline reports it will follow old friends Shaggy and Daphne, who get involved in a haunting mystery regarding a lost Great Dane puppy during their final summer at camp. They team up with Velma and Freddy as they set out to solve the case of the puppy that was a witness to a supernatural murder.
The upcoming Michael Fassbender-starring Netflix series about the Kennedy family has added more to its cast.
Fassbender will star as Joe Kennedy, Sr. in the new eight-episode drama series Kennedy, which is based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.
Joining Fassbender in the series as regulars are Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as JoeKennedy Jr. and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy. The show will also feature Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as LemBillings and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.
The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.
“Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today,” according to its official logline. “Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.”
Shaw told Netflix that the story of the Kennedys is “the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful.”
He also praised Logevall’s biography, saying it was stunning and nuanced. Shaw said the book “pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves.”
Shaw said he is thrilled to explore this family’s saga “at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”
Michelle Obama has shared that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, had plans to see their longtime friends Rob Reiner and Michele Singer the night of their untimely deaths.
The couple were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.
The former first lady opened up about the pair during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, taking a moment to pay her respects to the late filmmaker and his wife.
“We’ve known them for many, many years. And we were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news,” she said. “And let me just say this, unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know.”
She added, “They are not deranged or crazed.”
The former first lady’s comments came hours after President Donald Trump received backlash for his harsh remarks on social media about Rob Reiner’s death, which he claimed was “reportedly due to the anger he caused by others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction … known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”
The president called Rob Reiner “a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star.”
Trump’s remarks have drawn criticism from politicians on both sides of the aisle, including New York Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican, who called the post “wrong”; fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who called the post “inappropriate”; and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who wrote in a social media post that the president “knows no shame.”
In stark contrast to Trump’s remarks, Michelle Obama told Kimmel on Monday that Rob Reiner and his wife have always been “passionate people in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on.”
“They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family. And they cared about this country. And they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them,” she said.
Rob Reiner and Singer’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, is accused of killing his parents and was taken into custody Sunday evening. He is currently being held without bail and has not yet been formally charged. The case against him is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday, according to police.
ABC News has reached out to the Reiner family for comment.
The ABC News special The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy will air Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
The Producers Guild of America announced its nominees for the PGA Awards, which reward both film and TV projects. The films vying for the top prize of the Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures are Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, SentimentalValue, Sinners, Train Dreams and Weapons. This year’s winners will be awarded on Feb. 28 …
We now know who will star alongside Christopher Briney in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film ClashingThrough the Snow. Deadline reports that Landman and 1923‘s Michelle Randolph will play the female lead opposite Briney in the movie, which is being described as Planes, Trains and Automobiles for a new generation …
I got a text! It says that Love Island: All Stars will return to Peacock to premiere its third season on Jan. 14. This spinoff series features fan-favorite U.K. Islanders as they spend their days in a South African villa attempting to find love and hoping not to get dumped from the Island. Maya Jama returns as host for the series’ third season …