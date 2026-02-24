Come to the cottage: The ‘Heated Rivalry’ getaway can now be yours

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry fans, your invitation to come to the cottage has officially been extended.

Unfortunately, it’s not coming from Shane Hollander or Ilya Rozanov, but from Airbnb.

Still, Barlochan Cottage is yours for the taking, with weekend stays available starting in May. 

Located on the shores of Ontario’s Lake Muskoka, the lusty getaway comes complete with loons, a private dock, your own gym and a state-of-the-art kitchen perfect for making tuna melts and smoothies, and perfectly chilling ginger ale. 

It’s also just a short drive from the quaint town of Gravenhurst, Ontario — but why would you ever want to leave?

The first-time rental will open up for booking March 3, and at less than $200 a night, it’s likely to fill up fast. That’s $248.10 in Canadian dollars, a nod to the lovers’ jersey numbers, 24 and 81. 

Consider it timely consolation for fans of the books following the news that the seventh book in the series, Unrivaled, won’t be coming on Sept. 29 as planned, as author Rachel Reid revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

Harry Styles to host and perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Harry Styles appears on ‘SNL,’ Nov. 16, 2019  (Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live is letting Harry Styles in.

The “Aperture” singer will be the host and musical guest on the show March 14. His new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., arrives March 6.

This will mark the second time that Harry has pulled double duty on SNL: He previously did it in 2019, singing “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up.” Prior to that, he’d been a musical guest three times with One Direction and once solo.

SNL will return Feb. 28 with Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie as host and Mumford & Sons as the musical guest. On March 7, Ryan Gosling will host, with Gorillaz as the musical guest.

The Met Gala 2026 theme announced
A view of the interior at The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Kevin Tachman/Getty Images)

The Met Gala’s 2026 theme has officially been revealed.

The theme for the 2026 Met Gala and concurrent spring 2026 museum exhibition is “Costume Art,” a theme that aims to “celebrate fashion as an art form,” according to a joint Instagram post from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met Costume Institute.

“Focusing primarily on Western art from prehistory to the present, Costume Art will be organized into a series of thematic body types that reflect their ubiquity and endurance through time and space,” the Met stated in a press release about the exhibition. “These comparisons will highlight the inextricable relationship between clothing and the body and reveal that artistic representations of the body are shaped by the garments that clothe them and that the garments, in turn, are shaped by the bodies which they clothe.”

The Met Gala, also called the Costume Institute Benefit, is held annually in support of the Costume Institute exhibition, and serves as the primary funding source for the institute’s various activities and operations. The benefit is organized by Vogue and has been chaired or co-chaired by Vogue‘s Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour — previously Vogue‘s longtime editor-in-chief — since 1995.

The dress code for the Met Gala is generally announced a few months after the theme announcement, meaning the 2026 dress code has not yet been revealed.

Met curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue on Monday that the exhibition theme is inspired by “the centrality of the dressed body in the museum’s vast collection,” so it’s possible we’ll see a dress code that follows suit.

The Met Gala is traditionally held the first Monday in May. 

The co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala have yet to be announced.

The Oscars will stream for free on YouTube starting in 2029
In this handout photo provided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Oscar statuettes are seen backstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has partnered with YouTube.

A multiyear deal has been signed that grants YouTube the exclusive global rights to the Oscars starting in 2029 and going until 2033.

This means that the Oscars awards ceremony itself, red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, Governors Ball access and more will be available live and to watch for free around the world on YouTube and to YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S.

YouTube also plans to make the Oscars more accessible by offering features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in several different languages.

ABC has aired the Oscars broadcast for decades and has the rights to the telecast through the 100th annual awards ceremony, which will take place in 2028.

“We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement. “The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.”

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, said, “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

