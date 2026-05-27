Council tables budget vote

Martinsville City Council on Tuesday tabled a vote on the city’s proposed $122 million budget and scheduled another work session for June 8 amid debate over a proposed real estate tax increase and rising costs. The budget includes increasing the tax rate from 75 cents to 84 cents per $100 of assessed value, higher trash fees, and a 6% electric rate adjustment. Officials said further cuts could reduce city services, while residents raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the city’s long-term financial outlook.
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