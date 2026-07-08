Cyclosporiasis cases near 1,000 in Michigan, health officials say

(LANSING, Mich.) — Reported cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a parasite, are nearing 1,000 in Michigan, local health officials said Wednesday.
Since June 22, at least 992 cases have been confirmed, a spokesperson from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) told ABC News. At least 36 people have been hospitalized.
Typically, the state sees about 50 cases per year, meaning cases are nearly 20 times higher than on average.
Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, an infectious disease physician, epidemiologist and the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan, told ABC News earlier this week that the department’s working hypothesis is the outbreak is linked to contaminated produce.
The parasite usually spreads through food or water contaminated with feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro, according to the CDC.
The MDHHS spokesperson said on Wednesday that no specific produce, grower, supplier or type of produce has been identified as the source.
The CDC said there have been 145 cases detected in 17 states since May 1, excluding Michigan. No deaths have been reported.
The CDC said patients’ ages cases ranged from 5 through 86 and 61% were female.
Some patients do not experience any symptoms but, for those who do, the most common symptom is “explosive watery diarrhea,” doctors previously told ABC News. Other symptoms can include cramping, bloating, low-grade fever, nausea and vomiting, the doctors said.
The CDC says it takes about one week from the time of infection to become symptomatic, but that time can range from two days to two weeks.
Because cyclosporiasis symptoms can resemble other illnesses, it may be hard for a patient to determine the cause.
“Anyone experiencing gastrointestinal illness, such as sudden and ongoing diarrhea, should contact their health care provider and their local health department,” the MDHHS spokesperson told ABC News in an email.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.