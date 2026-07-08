Cyclosporiasis cases near 1,000 in Michigan, health officials say

Cyclosporiasis cases near 1,000 in Michigan, health officials say
Cyclospora cayetanensis is a unicellular parasite that causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis. (CDC)

(LANSING, Mich.) — Reported cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a parasite, are nearing 1,000 in Michigan, local health officials said Wednesday.

Since June 22, at least 992 cases have been confirmed, a spokesperson from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) told ABC News. At least 36 people have been hospitalized.

Typically, the state sees about 50 cases per year, meaning cases are nearly 20 times higher than on average.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, an infectious disease physician, epidemiologist and the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan, told ABC News earlier this week that the department’s working hypothesis is the outbreak is linked to contaminated produce.

The parasite usually spreads through food or water contaminated with feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro, according to the CDC.

The MDHHS spokesperson said on Wednesday that no specific produce, grower, supplier or type of produce has been identified as the source.

The CDC said there have been 145 cases detected in 17 states since May 1, excluding Michigan. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said patients’ ages cases ranged from 5 through 86 and 61% were female.

Some patients do not experience any symptoms but, for those who do, the most common symptom is “explosive watery diarrhea,” doctors previously told ABC News. Other symptoms can include cramping, bloating, low-grade fever, nausea and vomiting, the doctors said.

The CDC says it takes about one week from the time of infection to become symptomatic, but that time can range from two days to two weeks.

Because cyclosporiasis symptoms can resemble other illnesses, it may be hard for a patient to determine the cause.

“Anyone experiencing gastrointestinal illness, such as sudden and ongoing diarrhea, should contact their health care provider and their local health department,” the MDHHS spokesperson told ABC News in an email.

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More Americans breathing unhealthy air, new American Lung Association report finds
More Americans breathing unhealthy air, new American Lung Association report finds
An air quality health advisory has been issued for New York City and the tri-state area due to high ozone levels, the National Weather Service announced on June 5, 2025, in United States. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Nearly half of Americans — 152.3 million people — now live in places with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution (PM2.5), two of the most dangerous air pollutants.

The American Lung Association’s 2026 “State of the Air” report finds that more than 129 million people live in counties with failing grades for ozone pollution. This type of pollution forms when sunlight interacts with compounds emitted from cars, industry and chemicals, creating harmful ground-level ozone in the air.

About 62 million people live in counties with failing grades for daily particle pollution spikes, which consist of tiny particles in the air produced by sources like car exhaust, power plants, construction, fires and dust, according to the report.

Exposure to dirty air was not equal, the report found.

People of color were more than twice as likely to live in areas failing all major pollution measures, according to the report.

“[In] areas where people have fewer socioeconomic resources … there’s a snowball effect because many of these areas may have less access to healthy food, less safe places to work out outside and less access to health care,” Dr. Afif El-Hasan, a board-certified pulmonologist and an American Lung Association spokesperson, told ABC News.

Many of these areas with high pollution are also underserved areas or have lower socioeconomic means, El-Hasan said.

Breathing in contaminated air not only makes people sicker; it affects family dynamics, finances and just about every other aspect of life, the report’s authors say.

Children are disproportionately affected as well. About 33.5 million of them are living in counties that received failing grades for at least one major air pollutant.

“Children who grow up in areas with polluted air are going to have decreased lung development compared to children who grow up having been exposed to clean air,” El-Hasan said. “Ultimately that leads to adults who have lower lung capacity than they would otherwise have — and that’s not reversible.”

And because the pollution compromises the body’s defenses, infections like the cold, flu and even COVID may be more severe in people who live in high-pollution areas, the findings suggested.

Despite decades of progress under the Clean Air Act, which was signed into law in 1970, the report found that air pollution is intensifying in many parts of the country.

Ozone pollution has worsened and now affects more people than in the past.

Climate change helps drive this trend by fueling extreme heat, drought and wildfires, the study suggested. And, while particle pollution has shown slight improvements, it still exposes far more people than historic low levels seen in the mid-2010s.

If you live in a place with poor air quality, there are steps you can take to protect your health, according to the American Lung Association.

Limit time outdoors on poor air quality days and check daily conditions. Use a high-quality mask like an N95 respirator and keep indoor air clean with filtration when pollution levels are high. Exercise indoors on bad air quality days.

Studies have also shown that staying up to date on vaccines, including flu and COVID shots, can also offer some protection.

Additionally, it’s critical the U.S. maintains the gains it has made on air quality over decades of stronger public health policies, El-Hasan said.

“Air does not respect borders — it will go everywhere,” El-Hasan said. “People should understand that what they do in terms of making sure policies are protecting air locally — it doesn’t just help you. If we are all helping keep our local air clean, it will help the rest of the nation as well.”

Grace Hagan M.D., is an internal medicine resident at Mayo Clinic and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

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Judge temporarily blocks RFK Jr.’s efforts to reshape childhood vaccine policy
Judge temporarily blocks RFK Jr.’s efforts to reshape childhood vaccine policy

(MASSACHUSETTS) — A Massachusetts judge ruled on Monday in favor of medical organizations in their litigation against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his changes to federal vaccine policy.

The judge temporarily blocked changes to the childhood vaccine schedule that were made at the beginning of this year, in which Kennedy reduced the number of recommended shots from 17 to 11. 

The judge also suspended the appointments of the 13 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee, who were all appointed unilaterally by Kennedy after he fired all the preceding members. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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At least 65 dead after Ebola outbreak confirmed in Democratic Republic of the Congo, officials say
At least 65 dead after Ebola outbreak confirmed in Democratic Republic of the Congo, officials say
Healthcare workers walk outside the Ebola treatment centre in Beni, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. (2019). (Photo by Sally Hayden/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) – An Ebola outbreak has been confirmed in the Ituri province in Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of the latest update, about 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been reported, mainly in Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, officials said.

Africa CDC said that preliminary lab results from the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) have detected Ebola virus in 13 of 20 samples tested. Four deaths have been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases.

The latest outbreak comes around five months after Congo’s last Ebola outbreak was declared over after more than 40 deaths.

“Africa CDC is closely monitoring the situation and convening an urgent high-level coordination meeting today with the DRC, Uganda, South Sudan and global partners to reinforce cross-border surveillance, preparedness and outbreak response efforts,” officials said in a statement Friday.

-ABC News’ Rashid Haddou contributed to this report

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