Five candidates to run for City Council

Five candidates have qualified for the Nov. 3 Martinsville City Council election, where voters will choose two members. Candidates who met the June 16 filing deadline are: Michael E. Greene, Chad L. Hall, Verna L. “Tina” Jenkins, LC Jones, and Charles J. Neiderstadt Jr. The nonpartisan election is for four-year terms.
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A “textbook” splashdown took place at 8:07 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10.
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