Five candidates to run for City Council

The Artemis II crew floats in the Pacific Ocean of the coast of San Diego after splashing down, April 10, 2026. (NASA)

(NEW YORK) — NASA’s Artemis II mission lifted off on April 1 at 6:35 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four-person crew completed a 695,081-mile, 10-day journey around the moon, also known as a lunar fly-by.

A “textbook” splashdown took place at 8:07 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10.

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