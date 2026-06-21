Two fatalities in Ridgeway crash

Two people died Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash involving a Volkswagen Jetta and a Mack dump truck on Horsepasture Price Road, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the Jetta, driven by Mark D. Hensley, 47, of Ridgeway, crossed the center line and struck the dump truck. Hensley and passenger Amy Hand, 39, of North Carolina, died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seat belt. A dog from the car was taken to animal control.