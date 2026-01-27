‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 teaser trailer shows off return of Jessica Jones

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2 teaser trailer shows off return of Jessica Jones

Kristen Ritter in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2. (Disney)

The teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has arrived.

Marvel Television revealed a new trailer and first-look photos from the upcoming second season of the TV series that arrives to Disney+ on March 24. It will consist of eight episodes.

Charlie Cox once again stars as the titular masked vigilante who is also known as Matt Murdock. Vincent D’Onofrio also stars as Wilson Fisk.

Season 2 follows how Mayor Wilson Fisk has crushed “New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil,” according to its official synopsis. “But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.”

Notably, season 2 finds the return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Marvel character Jessica Jones. It also introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious new character, Mr. Charles

The trailer shows off Ritter’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and finds her interacting with Matt Murdock.

“I hope you can walk, because I’m not carrying you,” Jessica tells Matt.

More returning cast members include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Teyana Taylor recreates ‘Waiting to Exhale’ burning car scene for ‘SNL’ promo
Teyana Taylor recreates ‘Waiting to Exhale’ burning car scene for ‘SNL’ promo
Teyana Taylor at Disney Advertising Upfront. (Disney/Jose Alvarado)

Teyana Taylor is giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come when she hosts the Jan. 23 episode of Saturday Night Live. She flexes her acting chops in a promo clip released on social media Wednesday.

In the teaser, Teyana listens as cast member Ashley Padilla vents about Andrew Dismukes eating her eggplant parmesan. After hearing the news, she suggests Ashley seek vengeance and transforms into a look akin to Angela Bassett‘s Bernadine in the popular Waiting to Exhale burning car scene.

In the film, Bassett’s character, filled with emotion after her husband leaves her for a younger white secretary, goes into his closet and collects his expensive clothes. She uses a wagon to bring them out to his BMW, pours gasoline on top and lights it all on fire. Teyana channels this energy in the SNL clip as she helps Ashley gather Andrew’s belongings into a wagon before setting it ablaze.

“Why? Was this about the parm?” Andrew asks when he sees his things burning. Reciting the lines from Waiting to Exhale, Teyana responds, “Get yo s***! Get yo s***! And GET OUT!”

Rock band Geese will make their SNL debut as musical guest Saturday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Travis Scott appears in teaser for ‘The Odyssey’
Travis Scott appears in teaser for ‘The Odyssey’
Travis Scott speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Just days after telling Rolling Stone that fans can expect new music, Travis Scott appears to have more surprises in store. He appeared in a first-look trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic The Odyssey, which aired Sunday during the NFL AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

In the teaser, he stands on a table, warning a group of soldiers about an upcoming war.

“A war, a man, a trick — a trick to break the walls of Troy,” he says, as clips from the film’s iteration of the Trojan War appear on screen. “[It’s] burning, screaming to the ground.”

The film stars Matt Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, Tom HollandLupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

The project marks another collaboration between Nolan and Scott, who previously worked together on Nolan’s 2020 film Tenet, for which Scott recorded the song “The Plan.”

The Odyssey is set to premiere in theaters on July 17.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
The Beauty: Ashton Kutcher stars in the new series from creator Ryan Murphy

Prime Video
Steal: Sophie Turner stars in the new series about an investment company that gets upended by a heist.

HBO
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!: Watch the two-part docuseries on the comedy legend. 

Netflix
Finding Her Edge: This new show follows professional ice dancers, and the thin line between love and hate. 

Skyscraper Live: Professional climber Alex Honnold will free solo climb one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world in this live event. 

Movie theaters
Mercy: Chris Pratt must prove his innocence to an AI judge played by Rebecca Ferguson in this new film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.