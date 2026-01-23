Kermit, Miss Piggy and Sabrina Carpenter star in ‘The Muppet Show’ official trailer

‘The Muppet Show’ stars Sabrina Carpenter and the original Muppet cast. (Disney/Mitch Haaseth)

Muppet fans, rejoice.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for The Muppet Show special event that’s coming to the streaming service and ABC on Feb. 4.

Along with the new trailer, the highly anticipated special has added Maya Rudolph as a guest star. Rudolph joins the cast that also includes special guest star Sabrina Carpenter, and the show’s executive producer and guest star Seth Rogen.

Fans can expect the special to feature beloved Muppets like Miss Piggy and Kermit back for this brand-new event. “Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!” according to the event’s official synopsis.

The trailer finds Kermit walking through the backstage areas of The Muppet Theatre before settling down at his desk with a cup of tea. All the while, his friend Rowlf plays the piano beside him.

“Rowlf, have you been playing this whole time?” Kermit asks.

“Well, what did you think it was? Some kind of sentimental montage in your head? We’re doing the show again, frog!”

We then see Miss Piggy interacting with Carpenter. The pop star tells Miss Piggy she is her idol.

“I grew up watching you, my parents grew up watching you, their parents grew up watching you,” Carpenter says, before Miss Piggy makes an annoyed scream.

The original The Muppet Show series was created by Jim Henson and ran from 1976 to 1981. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Muppet Show, which has all five seasons available to stream on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and The Muppets Studio.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Renate Reinsve on complex ‘Sentimental Value’ part Joachim Trier wrote for her
Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinsve star in ‘Sentimental Value.’ (Christian Belgaux/NEON)

Renate Reinsve reteams with The Worst Person in the World director Joachim Trier in his latest film, Sentimental Value.

The movie, which arrives Friday in a wider theatrical release, follows respected stage actress Nora, her younger sister Agnes and the complicated relationship they have with their charismatic father Gustav, a once-renowned film director looking to make his comeback.

Reinsve stars as Nora in the film, a part Trier wrote for her to play. The actress tells ABC Audio knowing a character was made specifically for you is as “flattering and honoring” as it “is quite scary.”

“What I learned from Worst Person in the World [is] that the process for Joachim is so collective. He will know what themes he wants to explore and it’s always a really good script and the characters are so complex and so well thought through. And then he also really gives space to the interpretation of the actor,” Reinsve says. “He’s so wise and intelligent and so sensitive and emotional and also intellectual. So having all those combinations in a person, you really know it’s going to be a great character.”

Stellan Skarsgård stars alongside Reinsve as her father, Gustav. Their characters are mirrors of each other, Reinsve says, unable to communicate because of their similarities and own traumas.

“They really do admire each other,” Reinsve says. “But Nora is really blinded by anger to her father and not being able to be close to him because she is so angry. And being so angry, you’re not really able to have true empathy with someone’s situation, someone’s perspective. So it’s kind of hindering them being close to each other.”

Reinsve praises Skarsgård’s talent, saying, “He’s such a wonderful guy and we’ve really just loved working together. He’s really just so delicate.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Shrinking’ season 3 release date and more
Sit yourself back on the couch for more Shrinking. Season 3 of the Apple TV show will return on Jan. 28, 2026, with a one-hour premiere, with new episodes debuting weekly every Wednesday until April 8. Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as therapist colleagues …

Sinners is heading back to IMAX. The Michael B. Jordan hit is coming to select theaters for one week starting Oct. 30. Sinners originally opened in April to $48 million at the U.S. box office, the best debut for an original film since 2019. The supernatural horror film previously returned to IMAX for a week in May due to popular demand …

Project Runway will strut another day. The fashion competition series has been renewed for season 22 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+. Heidi Klum is returning as host and judge, along with judges Law Roach and Nina Garcia and mentor Christian Siriano. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Amadeus’ coming to Starz, ‘The Dreadful’ trailer, and more
A new Amadeus limited series is coming to Starz. The five-part drama stars Will Sharpe as famous 18th century composer Wolfgang “Amadeus” Mozart and Paul Bettany as his rival Antonio Salieri. Gabrielle Creevy plays Mozart’s wife, Constanze Weber. The series, which previously debuted on Sky in the U.K., will premiere on Starz in the U.S. in early 2026 …

It’s a Game of Thrones reunion. Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, who played brother and sister in the hit HBO series, are now co-starring as lovers in the new gothic horror film called The Dreadful. A new trailer for the film is out now. The Dreadful comes out Feb. 20 … 

A new Phineas and Ferb movie is coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel. The latest installment in the beloved animated franchise follows what happens when a time travel experiment goes awry, making it so Phineas and Ferb never become brothers. The two must work to restore the timeline before it’s too late. The movie will begin production this year. New episodes of the Phineas and Ferb TV series debut Saturday on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.