Dow closes up 580 points after Trump backs off tariffs over Greenland
(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed markedly higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump backed off of tariff threats over Greenland. The major indexes recovered most of the losses they suffered the day before amid trade tensions centered on the Danish territory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 588 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.1%.
U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday afternoon after Trump said he would retract his proposed tariff, which had been set to hit products from seven European Union members, plus the U.K., on Feb. 1.
Earlier in the day, stocks ticked up but remained relatively muted after Trump ruled out use of the military in his push for Greenland during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Minutes after the speech, European lawmakers suspended a trade agreement with the United States over Trump’s then-ongoing tariff threats.
The EU and U.S. struck the trade agreement in July, moving to decrease tariffs on European goods and restore stability to the commercial relationship. At the time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement “creates certainty in uncertain times.”
European officials described Trump’s new round of levies as a threat to Greenland, a self-governing territory of EU-member Denmark.
Under Trump’s plan, eight European nations – including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom – were set to be slapped with 10% tariffs beginning on Feb. 1. Those levies are set to escalate to 25% on June 1.
Trump issued a social media post around 2:30 p.m. ET in which he announced he was rolling back the tariff threat on account of a “framework” deal with NATO on Greenland.
“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” Trump said, adding that further negotiations would be overseen by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others. The president provided no details about the framework deal he announced.
Stocks climbed within minutes of the social media post. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields fell, reversing an uptick a day earlier.
(WASHINGTON) In the latest reversal of his signature economic policy, President Donald Trump is rolling back tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities.
Higher tariff rates on those goods that were set to take effect Jan. 1 will now be delayed for another year, according to a White House fact sheet.
In October, the White House imposed a 25% tariff on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities. Rates for cabinets and vanities were set to go up to 50% in 2026, while upholstered wooden furniture — like sofas or chairs — were set to increase to 30%.
This move means that, for now, the 25% tariff stays in effect on all those goods until at least Jan. 1, 2027.
The White House cited “productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products.”
Furniture prices have already been going up — the latest inflation report shows living room, kitchen and dining room furniture prices increased 4.6% in November compared to one year ago.
When the White House first announced the tariffs, stocks of companies that import furniture from overseas like Restoration Hardware, Wayfair and Williams Sonoma traded lower.
Amid many households’ concerns about affordability and rising prices, President Trump has already rolled back tariffs on more than 200 foods like coffee and bananas.
(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed markedly higher on Monday after the Senate voted hours earlier to advance a potential deal on the government shutdown, which has weighed on economic output and cast uncertainty over markets for well over a month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 380 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 2.2%.
Lawmakers in a rare Sunday session cleared a key hurdle toward potentially reopening the government by advancing a short-term funding bill by a razor-thin vote of 60-40, just meeting the threshold for it to pass.
Stocks rebounded on Monday after major indices registered a loss over the previous week, a rare blemish that hadn’t happened in four weeks prior.
The economy has shown some signs of strain during the shutdown.
A report on Friday revealed a decline in shopper attitudes in November, leaving consumer sentiment at its lowest point since 2022, University of Michigan data showed.
The survey came days after data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed Americans’ household debt levels have reached a record high.
Those developments could hold significant stakes for the wider economy, since consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Still, markets have proven resilient over a turbulent year marked by fluctuating tariffs, stubborn inflation and a slowdown of hiring. The tech giants have defied these headwinds, buoyed in part by an investment boom in artificial intelligence.
The S&P 500 has soared 14% in 2025, while the Dow has climbed 10%. The Nasdaq has surged 19%.
The Senate reconvened on Monday to continue working toward ending the federal government shutdown, which is now in its 41st day.
There are still some procedural measures necessary for the Senate to pass a deal on the government shutdown and send it for potential approval in the Republican-controlled House.
A potential resolution of the government shutdown would restore jobs and backpay for thousands of federal employees, which is expected to provide a jolt for the U.S. economy.
The federal government would also resume the collection and release of key government day in the event of shutdown deal, allowing investors to observe monthly inflation and hiring reports.
The Federal Reserve is set to issue a decision on the level of interest rates early next month. The central bank has slashed interest rates a quarter of a percentage point at each of its last two meetings.
(NEW YORK) — Car buyers may face elevated prices and a shortage of some vehicles due to a supply chain snarled by tariffs and challenges accessing crucial materials, some industry experts told ABC News.
A shortage of aluminum halted production at plants operated by Jeep and Ford earlier this month, pausing the output of some Jeep SUVs and Ford trucks, the Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, a trade spat between the U.S. and China has raised questions about the availability of semiconductors, a critical part at the center of a pandemic-era supply shock.
Those disruptions follow far-reaching U.S. tariffs that have hit foreign automakers and added complications for domestic companies long-intertwined with manufacturers in Canada and Mexico.
The headwinds swirling in the auto industry could make it more difficult for consumers to find their desired vehicle at an affordable price, but carmakers may opt to absorb potential added costs and ease pain for buyers, some experts said. For now, they noted, uncertainty about the level of supply disruption leaves the outcome unclear.
“You start to roll all of this together and it does get significant,” Peter Morici, a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland’s School of Business, told ABC News. “My feeling is that there just have been too many disruptions for this not to affect the availability of automobiles if this goes on long enough. This question is whether it will.”
Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, declined ABC News’ request for comment. Ford did not respond to the request.
Steep tariffs of 25% on vehicles imported into the U.S. went into effect in April, hiking costs for foreign-made cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks. Within hours of the policy rollout, Ferrari said it would raise prices by as much as 10% for some models to compensate for the tariffs.
Widespread tariff-driven price increases have never materialized, however.
The policy largely exempted vehicles covered by a free trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. For such cars, the tariffs only apply to the value of their non-U.S. content, a fraction of the overall cost, the White House said.
Some trade agreements with other nations resulted in lower auto tariffs, including deals with top car exporters Japan and the European Union. Last week, Trump extended a rebate for U.S. automakers meant to cushion the blow of tariff-related costs.
Still, top automakers tallied hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff-related expenses. Those costs risk colliding with concerns over the availability of aluminum and semiconductors, some experts said.
“The fact that it’s all coming at them is a challenge for automakers,” Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, told ABC News, noting the companies had yet to pass along the costs to consumers in the form of higher prices.
“We haven’t seen a lot of impact of tariffs; we haven’t seen a lot of impact of the supply chain. That doesn’t mean we won’t eventually,” Caldwell added.
Earlier this month, China significantly tightened its restrictions on rare earth elements, which make up a key input in semiconductors found in an array of products from cars to home appliances.
The move prompted President Donald Trump to threaten 100% tariffs on all China-made goods next month. Beijing has publicly stood firm on the policy, leaving the two sides at an impasse with massive implications for U.S. automakers.
“The semiconductor is worrisome because it’s in so many things in the car. It’s not just in a body panel but it could be in the seats, the entertainment system — anything basically,” Caldwell said.
To be sure, the ultimate consumer impact of supply chain disruption remains uncertain, experts said. Carmakers may continue to absorb tariff-related costs in an effort to maintain price levels and protect their share of the market, they added.
“I see manufacturers absorbing more of the pain in the short term so they don’t lose customers,” Joseph McCabe, president and CEO of advisory firm AutoForecast Solutions, told ABC News.
Even so, the cloudy forecast should nudge some buyers to move forward with a planned purchase instead of holding out for better conditions, Caldwell said.
“It’s probably a good idea to keep your eyes open for deals,” she added. “I wouldn’t hesitate to buy earlier rather than thinking, ‘Maybe in the future it will be a better time to buy.’ I’m not sure it will be.”
Morici, of the University of Maryland, agreed. “If you want to buy a car in the next month, you should do it — if you can get a good deal,” Morici said.