Driver shot during Portland immigration operation charged with assault: DOJ

Luis Nico-Moncada is seen in a photo released by Homeland Security, Jan. 9, 2026. (Department of Homeland Security/X)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — The driver who was one of two people shot by a federal agent during immigration enforcement operations in Portland, Oregon, last week allegedly rammed his truck into an unoccupied U.S. Border Patrol vehicle prior to the shooting, according to a federal complaint unsealed on Monday.

Luis Nino-Moncada is charged with aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and depredation of federal property in excess of $1,000, according to the federal complaint.

Border Patrol agents attempted to stop his Red Toyota Tacoma on Thursday while conducting a targeted enforcement operation focusing on his passenger, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Nino-Moncada appeared “anxious” and was moving around in the driver’s seat. After agents commanded them to exit, he allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and struck an unoccupied Border Patrol vehicle, causing “significant damage,” according to the complaint.

He then allegedly drove forward and backward multiple times, repeatedly hitting the federal vehicle, according to the complaint, which included several photos of the damaged car.

A Border Patrol agent then fired their service weapon twice at the driver of the truck, according to statements from Border Patrol agents, the complaint said.

Nino-Moncada and the woman fled the scene and agents did not know at the time whether anyone had been hit, according to the complaint.

Border Patrol agents did not pursue the vehicle after it fled, according to the complaint. Nino-Moncada shortly called 911 from an apartment complex several miles from the shooting scene requesting help and Portland Police and medical aid responded, police said.

During an FBI interview, Nino-Moncada allegedly admitted to intentionally ramming the Border Patrol vehicle and acknowledged he knew they were immigration enforcement vehicles, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, there is no body-worn camera footage of the incident and no surveillance or social media video has been found.

Nino-Moncada and his passenger — identified by DHS as Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras — remained hospitalized in stable condition, police said Friday.

Both allegedly have ties to the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang, according to DHS and Portland police.

DHS alleged that Zambrano-Contreras, a Venezuelan national, is known to be involved with a TdA prostitution ring and was allegedly connected to a July shooting tied to a prostitution deal gone bad.

Nino-Moncada, who was previously ordered removed by a judge in Denver in 2024, allegedly drove the woman during her prostitution activities, according to the complaint.

“According to a newly unsealed complaint, Luis Nino-Moncada — an illegal alien in Portland, Oregon with ties to Tren de Aragua — is alleged to have repeatedly rammed a Border Patrol vehicle, threatening the lives of federal law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on X on Monday. “He should NEVER have been in our country to begin with, and we will ensure he NEVER walks free in America again.”

The incident in Portland came a day after an ICE officer shot and killed a woman in her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparking outrage and backlash against the presence of federal agents there. Similarly, the mayor of Portland called for immigration enforcement operations to halt while the investigation is ongoing.

In the Minneapolis case, federal officials alleged the motorists tried to run over an agent, who fired defensive shots.

Ex-court clerk in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial pleads guilty to charges stemming from case
Alex Murdaugh sits during an evidentiary hearing at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan.16, 2024. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A former South Carolina court clerk who served during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty on Monday to criminal charges stemming from the case — including for releasing sealed court exhibits to the press and then lying about it, and over the promotion of her book about the high-profile trial.

Former Colleton County Clerk of Court Mary Rebecca “Becky” Hill pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, perjury and misconduct in office.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I know I have let down this Court, my community, and the people who placed their trust in me,” Hill said in court. “There is no excuse for my mistakes. I am ashamed of them, and I will carry that shame with me for the rest of my life.”

Judge Heath Taylor said he doesn’t believe Hill deserved incarceration and sentenced her to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.

Taylor said Hill has been “humiliated throughout this whole ordeal.”

“A lot of folks got swept up in the hoopla that was that trial,” Taylor said while handing down the sentence. “A lot of folks probably made a lot of money, but you didn’t.”

Hill was arrested in May, more than two years after Murdaugh was found guilty of brutally murdering his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and younger son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, who were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family’s hunting estate in 2021.

A judge imposed two sentences of life in prison, to be served consecutively for the murders.

According to the arrest warrants filed against Hill, investigators found she obstructed justice during the 2023 trial and then committed perjury during a hearing amid Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial last year.

Investigators found she obstructed justice in February 2023 during the trial by releasing or making available “‘scaled evidence’ photographs to a third party or parties, such act occurring in violation of a written court order issued to protect the ‘sealed evidence’ photographs, in violation of the law of the State of South Carolina,” the arrest warrant stated.

She then gave “false and misleading testimony” during a hearing on Jan. 29, 2024, in Richland County, as part of Murdaugh’s appeal, when she denied that she allowed anyone from the press to view the sealed exhibits in February 2023, according to the arrest warrant.

She was also charged with misconduct for using her office to promote a book she co-authored about the trial on social media, “such act being for her own financial gain and in violation of her duties, in violation of the laws of the State of South Carolina,” the arrest warrant stated. The book, “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders,” was ultimately pulled from publication over accusations of plagiarism.

The probe also found she received financial bonuses totaling nearly $12,000 between September 2021 and March 2024 for her own financial gain, “in violation of her duties, and further in violation of the laws of the State of South Carolina,” according to the arrest warrant.

Hill said in court Monday that she has “already begun the hard work of rebuilding the relationships I damaged by accepting responsibility, seeking forgiveness from those I love, and repaying any improper bonus I received.”

“I am committed to making amends, to being honest, and to living in a way that reflects the values I failed to uphold,” she said.

Her attorney, William Lewis, said they respect the judge’s decision and found the probationary sentence to be “appropriate.”

The Colleton County Clerk’s Office said it does not have any comment on Hill’s case.

Hill resigned as the Colleton County clerk of court in March 2024, amid the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigation into allegations she may have abused her government position for financial gain.

In the wake of the double murder trial, the South Carolina State Ethics Commission filed 76 counts of ethics violations against Hill over allegations she improperly sought financial gain through her position.

Powerball jackpot soars to 5M — 2nd biggest this year
A person holds Powerball lottery tickets they purchased. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million — the second biggest prize this year and one of the biggest in the game’s history.

The estimated prize grew after no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, according to a notice on the Powerball website. The winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44 with Powerball 7.

The next drawing is set for Monday, Dec. 8.

The jackpot is the game’s biggest prize this year after a massive $1.787 billion jackpot that was won in September, split between two tickets in Missouri and Texas.

Overall, it’s the seventh-biggest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

The odds of winning are 1 in over 292 million, according to Powerball.

Winners will have a choice between a lump sum cash payment of $403.6 million or an annuitized prize, paid out in annual payments. Both amounts are before taxes.

To play, customers must purchase a $2 Powerball ticket and select five white numbers between 1 and 69 and one red number between 1 and 26 for the Powerball. The prize grows until it is won by a player with the corresponding five white numbers in any order with the matching red Powerball.

An estimated $36 billion for charitable causes has been generated from Powerball since the lottery began in 1992, according to Powerball.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots and their winning states:

1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California

2. $1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – California

4. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

5. $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon

6. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California

7. $875 million (current estimated jackpot) – Dec. 6, 2025

8. $842.4 million – January 1, 2024 – Michigan

9. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

10. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

Brown University and MIT shooting suspect found dead; identified as former grad student
Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, 48, seen inside a car rental facility. (New Hampshire attorney general)

(NEW YORK) — The suspect in last weekend’s mass shooting at Brown University that left two students dead and nine others wounded was found dead Thursday — and authorities said he is the same man who gunned down an MIT professor two days after the Rhode Island campus shooting.

During a news conference Thursday, authorities identified the suspect as Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a 48-year-old former Brown graduate student, who attended the school some 25 years ago.

Officials said he took his own life. His body was discovered in a New Hampshire storage unit following an intense, multi-state manhunt that had stretched on for days.

“Tonight our Providence neighbors can finally breathe a little easier,” Mayor Brett Smiley told reporters at at news conference Thursday night.

Officials said there is no evidence Valente was working with anyone else, describing in detail his movements leading up to and after the shooting, including steps he took to conceal himself from authorities.

Officials have not yet provided a motive for the back-to-back shootings that left residents of parts of New England on edge for days.

Former Ph.D student who spent time in engineering building

Brown University President Christina Paxson said Neves Valente had enrolled as a Ph.D student in Brown’s physics program in 2000 and attended for less than a year, before going on a leave of absence and then withdrawing. She said it was believed, as a physics student, he spent considerable time in the Barus & Holley engineering building that was targeted in the shooting on Saturday.

Valente, who entered the U.S. in 2000 on a student visa, obtained lawful permanency in April 2017, authorities said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the suspect was granted a visa through the diversity lottery program in 2017 and said that DHS would be pausing the program immediately “to ensure no more Americans are harmed,” according to a statement posted on X early Friday morning.

“This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country. In 2017,” said Noem.

He had no current affiliation with the school, according to officials.

How 2 puzzling crimes were linked

Authorities in Massachusetts confirmed Valente is also the suspected gunman in the death of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro in Brookline, who was fatally shot on Monday night in the foyer of his building in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Both men were natives of Portugal, and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley told reporters at a news conference late Thursday night it’s believed Valente and Loureiro studied in the same academic program in Portugal in the 1990s.

It was only the past day or two that the “link began to be established,” between the two puzzling crimes, Foley told reporters as authorities.

Valente’s last known address was in Miami, but he had rented a hotel room in Boston in late November, Foley said. On Dec. 1, he rented a gray Nissan Sentra, which was later observed intermittently in the campus area over the next 12 days leading up to the shooting, she said.

How investigators tracked suspect down

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said local police helped tracked down Valente thanks, in part, to surveillance video and a detailed tip about a vehicle being driven by a person who noted odd behavior by the suspect.

“I’m being dead serious. Police need to look into a grey Nissan with Florida plates, possibly a rental,” the tipster told police, according to a complaint released by Rhode Island authorities. “That was the car he was driving.”

The tip and surveillance video, along with the use of license-plate reader technology led investigators to a car rental agency in Massachusetts. There, police obtained a copy of the rental agreement with the suspect’s name, as well as video of the suspect that matched the videos of the person of interest seen on the Brown University campus on the day of the shooting.

What happened at New Hampshire storage facility

Authorities said that discovery ultimately led them to a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, on the border with Massachusetts, where Valente had rented a unit. Foley, the U.S. attorney, said investigators believe Valente had fled to the storage facility shortly after the shooting of the MIT professor on Monday night.

By Thursday night, investigators were closing in on the storage facility, obtaining a search warrant, which FBI SWAT teams executed shortly before 9 p.m.

Authorities said Valente’s body was found in a storage unit next to the one he had rented. He was found with a satchel containing two firearms.

The two Brown students who were killed were identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook and 18-year-old MukhammadAziz Umurzokov. They were both fatally struck by gunfire when the shooter burst into the first-floor auditorium where a review session for an economics course was taking place.

The building was unlocked for exams being held in the building at the time of the shooting, the university president said.

Authorities also said Thursday someone confronted the gunman in a bathroom in the building and said he felt like he didn’t belong there.

