Kendrick Lamar, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Bel-Air’ nominated for 57th annual NAACP Image Awards

Kendrick Lamar, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Bel-Air’ nominated for 57th annual NAACP Image Awards

Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo at the Super Bowl LIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after securing a win at the Golden Globe Awards, Sinners has become a nominee for the 57th annual NAACP Image Awards. The film leads in motion picture categories with 18 nominations, including outstanding motion picture and outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture. It is followed by Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, which has received nine nods.

Bel-Air, which aired its fourth and final season in 2025, dominates the television categories with seven nominations. Abbott Elementary, Reasonable Doubt and Ruth & Boaz tie with six nods each, and the Netflix show Forever earned five nominations. 

In the music categories, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with six nominations; he’s up for entertainer of the year, outstanding male artist, outstanding music video/visual album and more. Cardi B and Leon Thomas each received four nominations, while Doechii and Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor earned three.

Teyana is recognized in both motion picture and music categories. She received a nod for outstanding actress in a limited television (series, special or movie) for her role in Netflix’s Straw and outstanding female artist for her work on her comeback album, Escape Room. Tey is also nominated for entertainer of the year, competing against Kendrick, Doechii, Michael B. Jordan and Cynthia Erivo.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will take place on Feb. 28 in LA with the theme “We See You.” The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on BET and will be simulcast on CBS.

The full list of nominees is available on bet.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘The Wrecking Crew’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Wrecking Crew’ official trailer and more

Another Jacka** film is on the way. Johnny Knoxville took to Instagram to share that another entry in the franchise known for dangerous stunts on screen is coming to movie theaters this summer. “Well a wang dang and hot d*** doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jacka** is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th,” Knoxville wrote …

The Great British Baking Show host Alison Hammond has been named the new host of the Bridgerton podcast. Netflix and Shondaland have announced that Hammond will take over as host of the podcast for its fourth season, anchoring all six episodes, which will cover everything about season 4 of the show. The show’s companion podcast will also be available to watch in video form on Netflix, and listen to across platforms like Apple and Spotify …

The official trailer for The Wrecking Crew has arrived. The action-comedy film stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half-brothers who reunite after their father’s death. They then set out on a journey together to uncover the truth behind a conspiracy that could tear their family apart. The film arrives to Prime Video on Jan. 28 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Golden Globes 2026: The winners
Golden Globes 2026: The winners
CBS Presents 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best picture (drama)
Hamnet

Best picture (musical or comedy)
One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)
KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and box office achievement
Sinners

Best motion picture (non-English language)
The Secret Agent

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Best original score
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best television series (drama)
The Pitt

Best television series (comedy)
The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Best podcast
Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End
Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End
Sadie Sink attends the ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 world premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Nov. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sadie Sink is heading to fair Verona to take on one of Shakespeare‘s classics.

The actress is set to star in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet on the West End. She makes her London stage debut alongside Noah Jupe. The pair will portray the titular star-crossed lovers in the new staging of the classic play.

Robert Icke is set to direct the Empire Street Productions adaptation, which will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The production runs from March 16, 2026, through June 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT Wednesday.

“In a minute there are many days,” an Instagram post announcing the production reads. “Two young people meet at a party. The rest is tragedy.”

Additional casting announcements for the production will be made at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.