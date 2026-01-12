Netflix shares new ‘One Piece’ season 2 teaser trailer

Iñaki Godoy stars in ‘One Piece’ season 2. (Netflix)

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for One Piece season 2.

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the series arrived on Monday. This teaser, which is dubbed the “Rise of the Baroques” teaser, shows off the dangerous secret society of assassins called the Baroque Works.

Starring as the villains of season 2 are Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to its official description. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners. Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10.

Related Posts

Navigating new land: The world of Catan coming to Netflix
A woman takes the board game Settlers of Catan off a shelf. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Settlers of Catan has forged a new alliance: the popular board game is being adapted into Netflix programming.

Asmodee, the company responsible for games like Ticket to Ride and Exploding Kittens, has partnered with Netflix to bring the world of Catan to the small screen via scripted and unscripted programming.

“Anyone who has played Catan knows [that] the intense strategy and negotiation at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama,” said Jinny Howe, head of scripted series, U.S. and Canada, for Netflix.

Created by Klaus Teuber in 1995, Settlers of Catan is a multiplayer board game in which players build settlements and cities on the island of Catan, collecting and trading resources while navigating new landscapes. The game has sold more than 45 million copies and been translated into more than 40 languages, according to a release. Under the new partnership, Netflix and Asmodee are turning the island into “an epic new storytelling universe.”

“Millions of people [have been] enjoying Catan since it was created, and for many it remains a gateway to modern board gaming,” Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee, said in a news release. “It’s also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone’s homes.”

Upcoming Settlers of Catan programming will join Netflix’s slate of game-to-screen stories, including ArcaneCastlevania, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series and the Gears of War film.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
All’s Fair: Kim Kardashian stars in Ryan Murphy‘s newest series about a group of female divorce lawyers.

Peacock
All Her Fault: Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook stars in this new thriller series. 

Netflix
Frankenstein: Jacob Elordi is The Creature to Oscar Isaac‘s Dr. Frankenstein in this new adaptation of Mary Shelley‘s classic novel. 

Apple TV
Pluribus: Check out the new drama series from the creator of Better Call Saul starring Rhea Seehorn

Movie theaters
Christy: Sydney Sweeney transformed into boxer Christy Martin in this biopic about the athlete’s life.

Predator: Badlands: Elle Fanning stars in this new film from the director of Prey

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Cole Escola joins cast of ‘One Piece’ season 3 as Bon Clay
A headshot of Cole Escola. (Daniel Rampulla)

Cole Escola has joined the cast of One Piece season 3.

Netflix has announced that the Oh, Mary! creator has been cast as the beloved, fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season of the series.

One Piece is set to go back into production for season 3 later in 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The character Bon Clay is a theatrical assassin who turns combat into art. Netflix describes the character as “dangerous as they are dazzling.”

Additional cast members for season 3 of One Piece will be announced at a later time, according to the streaming service.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10, 2026.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in the upcoming season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to an official description for season 2. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners for season 2. Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

