‘Heated Rivalry’ author announces new Shane and Ilya book, ‘Unrivaled’

(L-R) Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry’ on HBO Max (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

(SPOILER ALERT) You won’t have to leave the cottage anytime soon. Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid has announced that the seventh book in her Game Changers hockey romance series is coming this fall.

The book, titled Unrivaled, will be the third book focusing on Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov — the characters played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in the popular Heated Rivalry TV adaptation on HBO Max.

Unrivaled picks up where Heated Rivalry’s sequel The Long Game left off, with — spoiler alert — Shane and Ilya playing on the same hockey team as a married couple. According to the book’s description, they’ll have to face growing backlash to their relationship now that they’ve gone public.

Unrivaled is available for preorder now and is set for a Sept. 29 release.

Meanwhile, the show’s stars continue to rise. Williams and Storrie presented at the Golden Globes Sunday night; Storrie is booked for appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday and the Today show on Wednesday.

Heated Rivalry has been picked up for a second season, which will follow the events of The Long Game.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Black Phone 2’ scares its way to the top of the weekend box office
‘Black Phone 2’ poster/Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The lead-up to Halloween brought folks wanting a scare to the theaters.

Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2022 horror film Black Phone, debuted at number one at the box office this weekend, bringing in $26.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That bested the original’s opening weekend of just over $23 million, which landed it a fourth place debut.

Last weekend’s number one, Tron: Ares, dropped to number two, with $11.14 million, while this weekend’s other new release, the comedy Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari, and starring Aziz, Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, debuted at three with $6.2 million.

Rounding out the top five were One Battle After Another at four, with $4 million, and Roofman at five, with $3.7 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Black Phone 2 — $26.5 million
2. Tron: Ares — $11.14 million
3. Good Fortune — $6.2 million
4. One Battle After Another — $4 million
5. Roofman — $3.7 million
6. Truth & Treason — $2.7 million
7. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — $1.65 million
8. The Conjuring: Last Rites — $1.57 million
9. After the Hunt — $1.55 million
10. Soul on Fire — $1.3 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ice Cube says he ‘jumped at’ opportunity to be in ‘Anaconda’ remake
Ice Cube attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Anaconda” at The United Theater on Broadway on December 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ice Cube appears in the Anaconda remake, an opportunity he says he didn’t want to turn down. At the LA premiere of the film, he said the movie was a full-circle moment after appearing in the 1997 original.

“It’s cool to do a cameo, to kind of make it go full circle in a way,” Cube told the crowd, according to Deadline. “When they asked me to do it, when I knew the kind of movie they were doing, I jumped at it. I’m like, ‘This is something different. It’s cool.'”

“People probably get a kick out of me popping on the screen,” he said.

Cube starred as cameraman Danny in the 1997 movie. The 2025 version of the film stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd as Doug and Griff, best friends who pursue their dream to remake their favorite movie, Anaconda, and actually encounter a deadly snake. Cube reprises his role as Danny in the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cassandra Freeman says Aunt Viv focuses on ‘sanity and mental health’ in ‘Bel-Air”s final season
Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

Aunt Vivian is putting her mental health first in the fourth and final season of Bel-Air. Cassandra Freeman, who plays Aunt Viv on the Peacock series, tells ABC Audio the season finds her once again balancing family and ambition, but doing so on her own terms.

“I’m really big on this philosophy of the more women center themselves in their life and work, the easier life is, and I feel that a lot with Aunt Viv,” she says. “She could go back to her old ways in season 1 and only center her family, and in this [season] she’s like, ‘No, I’m gonna redo this thing.’ And she’s gonna put her own sanity and mental health in the driver’s seat, which is why she makes a lot of the decisions that she makes.”

Aunt Viv, as fans know, is the matriarch of the Banks family; the other women in the family are Hilary and Ashley, played by Coco Jones and Akira Akbar, respectively.

Coco says fans “will be gagged” by her storyline in the fourth season, especially when it comes to her relationships with LeMarcus and Jazz. 

“I think Hilary has a lot on her shoulders this season. And it does get rocky, I can’t even lie, but it comes out with her finding a purpose and finding a reason behind all of the things,” Coco explains.

And Akira says Ashley becomes “more comfortable with who she is and her identity” while growing up and still going through “teenager problems.”

The first three episodes of Bel-Air‘s fourth season are now streaming on Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.