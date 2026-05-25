Ebola outbreak in DRC, Uganda ‘will get worse before it gets better’: WHO chief

Ebola outbreak in DRC, Uganda ‘will get worse before it gets better’: WHO chief

Martial Trezzini/epa/shutterstoc/MARTIAL TREZZINI/EPA/Shutterstoc

(GENEVA, Switzerland) — The head of the World Health Organization warned on Monday that a rapidly growing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda “will get worse before it gets better.”

More than 900 cases and more than 220 deaths have been reported in the DRC, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing. Of those totals, 101 cases and 10 deaths have been confirmed.

Additionally, there have been five travel-related cases and a death in Uganda, according to the WHO and the Uganda Ministry of Health.

“We are facing an extremely serious and difficult outbreak. It will get worse before it gets better,” Tedros said on Monday. “But we know this virus, and we know how to stop it. We have stopped every previous Ebola outbreak, and we will stop this one, too.”

Tedros said he wanted to echo comments made by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about overcoming the outbreak with unity.

“The question is just how quickly we can do it, and how many more lives will be lost before we do,” Tedros added.

Tedros’ comments come amid a hospital in northeastern Congo facing growing tension as officials have trouble following safety rules following the death of a well-known religious leader.

Dr. Richard Lokudi, director of the Mongbwalu General Referral Hospital in Ituri province — one of three provinces where the Ebola outbreak is concentrated — told ABC News the facility is under heavy tension after the body of a confirmed Ebola victim, who was also a major religious figure in the region, was brought there.

Lokudi said that family members and groups of young people are demanding the body be returned.

Because the patient was a confirmed Ebola case, authorities are insisting on a “safe and dignified burial” under outbreak protocols, and the body is being temporarily kept at the hospital until burial on Monday.

Lokudi said police and military forces have been securing the hospital and firing warning shots to disperse protesters gathered outside.

He added that the gunfire around the hospital has left him exhausted and stressed.

Last week, Tedros classified the Ebola outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern — one level below a pandemic in the United Nations agency’s alert system.

The WHO continues to consider the national risk assessment as “very high” while the regional level risk remains “high” and the global risk level remains “low,” Tedros said on Monday.

The outbreak has led to multiple countries, including the U.S., India, the U.K. and Australia, putting travel restrictions in place.

Entry to the U.S. is restricted to foreign travelers who have recently been in the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan.

Meanwhile, U.S. passport holders and U.S. nationals returning to the U.S. from the three countries will be funneled to Dulles Airport in Virginia to be screened for symptoms and interviewed about possible exposure.

Enhanced screening efforts have also begun at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as of Saturday morning and efforts at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston will begin late Tuesday.

Lawful permanent residents (green card holders) who have been in any of the three countries over the last 21 days are barred from entering the U.S. temporarily.

Tedros said on Monday that WHO teams are on the ground in the outbreak zones assisting with response including contact tracing, establishing treatment centers and infection prevention and control. Tedros added that he will be traveling to the DRC on Tuesday.

The WHO chief said that several aspects of this outbreak make it “especially challenging,” including the delays in detecting the outbreak.

“[It] means that we are now playing catch-up with a very fast-moving epidemic,” he said on Monday.

US doctor infected with Ebola critically ill but says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’
He said that due to recent fighting in the provinces facing the brunt of the outbreak, it means tens of thousands of people are displaced and there is “significant distrust of outside authorities among the local population.”

An additional challenge is that there are no approved vaccines or treatments for the strain of Ebola responsible for the outbreak: Bundibugyo virus.

Tedros said the WHO has recommended prioritizing two monoclonal antibodies to advance in clinical trials and recommended evaluating the antiviral obeldesivir in a clinical trial as post-exposure prophylaxis for those who are high-risk contacts.

ABC News’ Eric M. Strauss contributed to this report.

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(NEW YORK) — The U.S. is close to reaching at least 1,000 measles cases for the third time in eight years.

At least 72 new measles cases have been confirmed in the last week, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this year, there have been total of 982 cases in 26 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Just six measles cases were reported among international travelers so far this year, according to CDC data.

About 94% of cases are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, the CDC said.

Meanwhile, 3% of cases are among those who have received just one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and 4% of cases are among those who received the recommended two doses, according to the CDC.

The current measles situation in the U.S. is partly being driven by a large outbreak in South Carolina that began last year, with 962 cases recorded as of Friday, according to state health officials.

Last year, the U.S. recorded 2,281 measles cases, which is the highest number of national cases in 33 years, according to the CDC.

It also marked the first U.S. deaths recorded from measles in a decade, two among school-aged unvaccinated children in Texas and a third among an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico.

The CDC currently recommends people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC said.

However, federal data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years. During the 2024-2025 school year, 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data. This is lower than the 92.7% seen in the previous school year and the 95.2% seen in the 2019-2020 school year, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month marked one year since a measles outbreak began in West Texas, with infections soon spreading to neighboring counties and other states.

Public health experts previously told ABC News that if cases in other states are found to be linked to the cases in Texas, it would mean the virus has been spreading for a year, which could lead to a loss of elimination status.

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Possible person-to-person swine flu case reported in Spain. Should we be concerned?
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(NEW YORK) — Over the weekend, health officials in Spain reportedly informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of a possible human case of swine flu that may have been caused by person-to-person transmission.

The WHO’s reference laboratory for influenza in Britain is conducting additional tests to confirm the diagnosis, according to Reuters. The patient in Spain did not have direct contact with pigs, according to the wire agency.

Even though health officials reported that the risk to the general public is low, public health experts noted that some people may be concerned about spread after the U.S. experienced dozens of human bird flu cases in 2024 and 2025.

They told ABC News that, while the Spain case may put those who work in public health or who live in the area where it was detected on alert, widespread concern is not necessary yet.

“When we’re in any flu season, we see these sporadic swine flu cases globally,” Dr. Meghan Davis, an associate professor in the department of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told ABC News. “If you’re in the immediate area, certainly pay really close attention to any directives from public health authorities, local health departments, et cetera.”

Davis emphasized the importance of staying informed when it comes to potential public health dangers.

“But someone who’s living at a distance, who is not working directly with animals, just having the awareness to pay attention to any health messaging around this for further guidance, that’s what I recommend,” she said.

What is swine flu?

Swine flu is a respiratory disease commonly found in pigs, which is caused by influenza type A viruses. Just like influenza viruses found in humans, there are different subtypes and strains of swine influenza viruses.

Humans are not typically infected with swine flu viruses, but there have been reports of human infections with influenza viruses that normally circulate in swine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Notably, in 2009, the H1N1 influenza virus pandemic — sometimes referred to as the swine flu pandemic and caused by bird, swine and human flu viruses — led to an estimated 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths in the U.S., CDC data shows.

Occasionally, these virus strains “spill over and can infect humans, but the origin is in swine, and so the majority of these non-human influenza variants are infecting humans because they are in very close contact with swine, so they’re in the pig or pork industry,” Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at University of California, Davis Health, told ABC News.

“Those are the majority of cases, and most cases are transmitted directly to humans and there’s very few cases that are human-to-human transmission,” he added.      

Should we be concerned?

Davis said she considers the Spain case to be of high concern for public health but not a major concern for the public currently.

“What that means is, those of us whose job it is to think about and worry about these always worry a bit more when there’s the potential for human-to-human transmission because that may also be a signal that the virus itself is showing characteristics of adaptation,” Davis said.

This is because the more adapted to human-to-human transmission a swine flu virus is, the greater the potential it has to go from person to person without weakening.

“But the public, there are some criteria that I think about in terms of public concern,” Davis added. “If you start hearing about something, for example, like the early days of COVID when it was clear that there were clusters that were circulating in people and that was going person to person, when you start to see a lot of that, that’s when you started to get much more concern.”

Blumberg agrees that there’s no need for major concern yet and that the Spain case points to the need for more surveillance because of the virus’ potential to mutate.  

Additionally, researchers will need to characterize the current strain to see if it is more easily transmitted from human to human, he said.

“There’s additional studies that can be done locally to see if there’s been asymptomatic infection of the population that hasn’t been detected yet,” Blumberg said. “And that will help determine whether there’s been more widespread circulation. … I think it does point to the importance of supporting public health so that they can get a handle on this to see if this is something that requires additional attention.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge temporarily blocks RFK Jr.’s efforts to reshape childhood vaccine policy
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(MASSACHUSETTS) — A Massachusetts judge ruled on Monday in favor of medical organizations in their litigation against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his changes to federal vaccine policy.

The judge temporarily blocked changes to the childhood vaccine schedule that were made at the beginning of this year, in which Kennedy reduced the number of recommended shots from 17 to 11. 

The judge also suspended the appointments of the 13 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee, who were all appointed unilaterally by Kennedy after he fired all the preceding members. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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