In brief: ‘Vought Rising’ first look and more

It seems Tom Hardy will exit the Paramount+ series MobLand after season 2. Deadline reports that the actor will not return to the show if it gets renewed for a third season. Season 2 has yet to premiere, but it has wrapped filming. The outlet reports that Hardy completed the season amid friction between him and the series’ writer, executive producer and showrunner Jez Butterworth …
Ben Stiller and Mike Judge are teaming up for a comedy series at Apple TV. Variety reports that the show, which is currently titled Protective Custody, will star Stiller as a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud …
The first look at The Boys spinoff series Vought Rising has arrived. Prime Video shared the first trailer for the upcoming show, which is set to debut in 2027. It stars Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash and is set in the 1950s. This prequel follows the origins of Vought International …
A new trailer for the highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment shared the trailer early Wednesday across social media platforms.
Tom Holland, who stars as the titular super hero, also shared the trailer in an Instagram reel, writing in the caption, “A brand new day starts now. I can’t wait to share this movie with you. Watch the official trailer for #SpidermanBrandNewDay — exclusive in theatres July 31st.”
The new trailer gives audiences a look at the aftermath of the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the latest version of the franchise.
It opens with Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, sitting at the top of a skyscraper and watching a video on his phone of his former friends MJ (played by Zendaya) and Ned (portrayed by Jacob Batalon).
“Hi, my name is Peter Parker,” Holland continues in a subsequent voiceover. “You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I’m not just Peter Parker: I’m Spider-Man.”
The trailer caption explains that four years have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Peter Parker is now an adult living on his own in a New York where no one knows him or his name. He’s still fighting crime but, as the synopsis explains, “The pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, went into production last August.
Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; they’re joined by Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other familiar faces are set to make appearances as well, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.
Conan O’Brien will be reprising his hosting duties at the Oscars next year.
At Disney Upfront 2026 on Tuesday, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts announced that the Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian will return for the 99th Oscars.
Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return as the show’s executive producers for the fourth consecutive year. Joining them are Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, who will return as producers for the third time.
“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” said Kramer and Howell Taylor in a press release. “They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”
O’Brien made his Oscars hosting debut in 2025. He came back for the 98th Oscars this year, where he received positive reviews.
In a press release, Kapoor and Mullan said working with O’Brien for a third year is “really special.”
“He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show,” they said. “He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”
The 99th Oscars will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 14, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
The Walt Disney Company announced on Tuesday that Josh D’Amaro will become the company’s next CEO in March, replacing current chief executive Bob Iger when he steps down from the role this year. Dana Walden will become the company’s president and chief creative officer.
D’Amaro, chair of Disney’s experiences unit, oversees a global network of theme parks and hotel resorts. He also leads the company’s cruise ships and consumer products, among other initiatives. D’Amaro formally takes over the CEO role on March 18 at Disney’s upcoming annual meeting.
“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” Iger said in a statement on Tuesday.
“He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company,” Iger added.
D’Amaro, 54, joined the company in 1998.
Walden is set to become the company’s president and chief creative officer, Disney said. Walden previously served as the head of Disney’s entertainment media, news and content businesses, including its streaming service.
Iger began his current tenure as CEO in 2022, after previously serving in the role from 2005 to 2020. He also served as chairman during that period. After stepping aside in 2020, Iger served as executive chairman and chairman of the board until 2021.
In a letter to shareholders in January, Disney Board Chairman James Gorman described management succession planning as a “top priority” for the company’s board of directors, according to a securities filing.
“Oversight of the process is led by our dedicated Succession Planning Committee, and all directors have actively participated in a rigorous and ongoing evaluation of potential successor candidates, including direct engagement, performance assessment and consideration of leadership capabilities aligned with the Company’s long-term strategy,” Gorman added.