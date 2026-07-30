Father sentenced to 15 years in prison in Georgia high school shooting carried out by teenage son

Father sentenced to 15 years in prison in Georgia high school shooting carried out by teenage son
Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, enters the Barrow County courthouse for his first appearance on Sept. 6, 2024, in Winder, Georgia. (Photo by Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The father of a Georgia teenager who carried out a deadly mass shooting at his high school was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder and other charges after a jury found him criminally culpable for the attack.

Colin Gray, 55, admitted to providing the assault rifle used by his then-14-year-old son in the September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School, which killed two students and two teachers.

His son, 16-year-old Colt Gray, pleaded guilty to all 55 counts against him, including murder and aggravated assault. Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced him to life in prison without parole on Tuesday. 

The teen’s father appeared in the Barrow County Courthouse before the same judge on Thursday to learn his fate. He faced more than 100 years in prison after being found guilty of 27 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children in the second degree, and reckless conduct. The jury deliberated for fewer than two hours before returning the guilty verdicts in March.

Colin Gray is the latest parent to be charged and convicted in the U.S. in connection with a mass shooting carried out by their child. Judge Primm noted the novelty of the school shooting case, saying it’s the first of its kind in Georgia and the second he’s aware of in the nation.

“What we’re really referencing is this new phenomenon of parents being charged in conjunction with crimes that their children are committing,” Primm said. “It’s a divisive case.”

Primm said the father was convicted because “the warning lights were flashing brighter and brighter” and he didn’t get his son help or remove his access to guns.

“No parent thinks that their child is going to be the next school shooter, but it became more and more obvious that something bad was going to happen,” Primm said.

The judge told Colin Gray that if he had used gun locks or removed the ammunition from his house, “you wouldn’t be here today.”

Primm sentenced the father to 15 years confinement for each second-degree murder count. Those and lesser sentences on his other counts will run concurrent with one another, for a total 15-year prison sentence, the judge said.

“You didn’t intend to commit these crimes that you’ve been convicted of, but the loss here is profound,” Primm said while handing down the sentence. “But I still have to distinguish your acts from the malignant heart and the acts that Colt Gray committed upon the Apalachee school.”

The defense asked for 10 years in prison in what attorney Chris Hobbs called the first case of its kind tried in Georgia, arguing that Colin Gray knew his son was struggling but misjudged the warning signs.

“We understand the gravity of this situation. Four people are gone, and nothing the court can do today can change that. But the question today is narrower, and in some ways harder — what does justice require when a father’s negligence and a son’s concealed intent meet on a single morning?” Hobbs said.

Prosecutors asked the judge that Colin Gray be sentenced to 80 years in prison, saying that he gave Colt Gray a gun months after law enforcement asked him to restrict his son’s access to guns, and that the risk was “staring him in the face every day” in the form of a shrine to the shooter in the Parkland high school massacre in his son’s bedroom.

“This was the risk he was ignoring, that there would be a mass shooting of children at a school, and he gave his son the exact tool he would need to accomplish this,” Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith said during the sentencing hearing Thursday. “He is the reason four people are dead, seven are injured and countless others traumatized. And he is the reason a 16-year-old boy was sentenced two days ago to the rest of his life in prison.”

Several of the family members of those killed in the school shooting addressed the court on Thursday, speaking to the pain they continue to endure.

Colin Gray declined to address the court prior to his sentence.

During the two-week trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Colin Gray had been warned that his son had an affinity for mass shooters and was aware that the teen kept a shrine on his bedroom wall dedicated to the shooter in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Instead of getting his son psychological help, Colin Gray gave the boy an AR-15-style weapon as a Christmas present that the teen ultimately used to carry out the mass shooting at Apalachee High School, prosecutors said.

Colin Gray testified in his own defense during the trial, breaking down while being questioned about whether he noticed any “red flags” that would have led him to believe the boy was capable of committing a mass shooting.

“I struggle with it every day,” Colin Gray testified. “He’s a good kid, you know? He wasn’t perfect, but to do something, uh, that heinous, like I don’t, I don’t know if anybody would see that type of evil.”

During his testimony, Colin Gray confirmed that he gave his son the AR-15-style rifle as a Christmas present, telling jurors the gift came with rules.

“This is a weapon that I want you to shoot when we go to the range, and if you keep doing really good in school, going to school and doing all the things you should, you graduate and you’re 18, this will be your gun,” Colin Gray said he told his son.

Following the verdict, Smith said that evidence showed that there were “multiple warnings over a lengthy period of time.”

“You just had to do one thing — take that rifle away — and this would have been prevented,” Smith told reporters.

Several other parents have been convicted in the U.S. in connection with a mass shooting carried out by their children.

In 2024, Jennifer and James Crumbley were convicted of charges stemming from a deadly mass shooting at a Michigan high school committed by their then-15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley. The parents were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in separate trials after prosecutors presented evidence of an unsecured gun at their home and their indifference toward their son’s mental health. They were each sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

Their son pleaded guilty in October 2022 to murdering four students and injuring several others in the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In 2023, Robert Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty to seven counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct — one count for each person killed by his son, Robert Crimo III, during a mass shooting at a 2022 Fourth of July Parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. As part of a plea deal, Crimo Jr. was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation.

His son, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and attempted murder last year and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In an ongoing case, the father of a 15-year-old girl who shot and killed a student and teacher at a Wisconsin school in 2024 faces charges alleging he allowed his daughter access to guns used in the deadly shooting.

The father, Jeffrey Rupnow, was charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. His case is set to go to trial next year.

ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

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Suspect sought after 17-year-old boy beaten into coma near MSG after Knicks’ Game 4 win: Police
Suspect sought after 17-year-old boy beaten into coma near MSG after Knicks’ Game 4 win: Police
Police said this suspect is being sought in connection with a group assault on a 17-year-old boy near Madison Square Garden in New York on June 10, 2026. (NYPD)

(NEW YORK) — A 17-year-old boy was beaten into a coma near Madison Square Garden following Game 4 of the NBA Finals, New York City police said Friday while releasing a photo of a suspect sought in connection with the assault.

The incident occurred Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m., according to the New York City Police Department, amid rowdy celebrations following the New York Knicks’ win.

A group of unknown individuals approached the teen in front of 237 W. 35th St. in Midtown Manhattan, where a “verbal dispute ensued about the New York Knicks,” police said.

Detectives reviewed video that shows someone apparently telling the crowd celebrating by saying, “Spurs in 7,” ABC New York station WABC reported.

“The dispute escalated, and the individuals proceeded to punch and kick the victim about the head and body, causing the victim to suffer a seizure and subsequently go into a coma,” police said in a statement.

Emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The individuals fled on foot, and their whereabouts are unknown, police said. The NYPD released an image of one suspect sought in connection with the incident on social media on Friday while asking anyone with information to contact them.

Separately, dozens of people were arrested following the Knicks’ historic comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday’s Game 4.

Rowdy fans got into fistfights, climbed scaffolding and poles, blocked Midtown Manhattan traffic, set off fireworks, ripped down street signs, jumped atop taxis and other moving vehicles and damaged police vehicles, according to authorities and videos posted on social media.

At multiple locations blocks from the Garden, crowds refused numerous verbal commands to disperse, police said. Ten police officers were injured in the post-game revelry, including one who was struck in the face with a glass bottle, the NYPD said.

In total, 56 people were taken into custody, including 15 who were arrested and 41 who were released with criminal court summonses, according to the NYPD.

Fans were arrested on charges such as suspicion of assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon (a knife), reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and trademark counterfeiting, the NYPD said.

Following Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Garden on Monday, at least 21 people were arrested, according to the NYPD.

A 39-year-old San Antonio fan was jumped on a Midtown Manhattan street following the Knicks loss, according to the NYPD, which released surveillance photos of five individuals wanted on charges of robbery stemming from the incident.

ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FAA investigating after large chunk of ice crashes through California house and lands on couch
FAA investigating after large chunk of ice crashes through California house and lands on couch
Officials say an ice block crashed through the roof of a home in Whittier, California, on April 10, 2026. (Los Angeles County Supervisor)

(LOS ANGELES) — Federal authorities are investigating after a California resident reported that a large chunk of ice fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of a house and landed on a couch.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Friday at a home in Whittier in Los Angeles County, according to local officials. 

The resident reported hearing “what sounded like an explosion” and found a large block of dirty-looking ice on the living room couch, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.

The ice had crashed through the roof and ceiling, according to Hahn’s office, which released photos of the damage to the home. 

No one was injured in the incident, Hahn’s office said. 

Local law enforcement and fire personnel responded and classified the situation as a “suspicious circumstance,” and the resident submitted a report to the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Hahn. 

The home is under the Los Angeles International Airport landing approach. Data from Flightradar24 shows there were planes flying over the house around the time of the incident, and there is a plane over the house approximately every 3 minutes.

Hahn has called for a “thorough and timely” investigation into the incident in a letter to the FAA. The letter, dated Tuesday, noted that a “large mass of ice penetrated the roof of a residential home, causing significant structural damage and posing substantial risk of injury or loss of life.”

“While such incidents are rare, the potential consequences are extremely serious,” Hahn wrote. “Whether the material originated from aircraft systems, waste leakage, or another source, this event raises important concerns about aviation safety over densely populated communities in Los Angeles County.”

The FAA said it is investigating, and that the agency investigates every report it receives alleging ice fell from an airplane and damaged property.

The homeowner, Thania Magana, had reached out to Hahn on Saturday, “requesting assistance ensuring this incident is properly investigated,” Hahn’s office said.

Magana told ABC Los Angeles station KABC that the ice smelled bad and she’s concerned that she touched it.

“We definitely want to know what it consists of and if it’s going to affect our health,” she told the station.

If the ice was due to a plane, Magana told KABC that she wants to “understand why it happens, because even right now as we’re speaking, there’s a plane flying over us and it’s scary.”

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2 hikers injured in bear attack at Yellowstone National Park
2 hikers injured in bear attack at Yellowstone National Park
The wooden entrance sign to Yellowstone National Park, USA. (Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(MYSTIC FALLS, Wyo.) — Two hikers were injured in a bear attack at Yellowstone National Park, prompting some areas of the park to close, the National Park Service said.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful in Wyoming, the park service said. 

The two hikers “sustained injuries by one or more bears,” the park service said in a press release on Tuesday.  

National Park Service emergency services personnel responded, and the incident remains under investigation, the park service said. 

No additional details were released, including the condition of the hikers or the type of bear suspected in the attack.

Some areas of the national park are temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation. 

The last bear attack in Yellowstone was in September 2025, when a 29-year-old man was injured by a grizzly bear while hiking alone near Turbid Lake.

The last deadly bear attack occurred in 2015, in the Lake Village area of Yellowstone, the park service said. 

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